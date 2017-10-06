October is a great month for sports. This weekend alone brings us the MLB Playoffs, the NHL, World Cup qualifying, the NBA preseason, Week 6 of College Football and eek 5 of the NFL.

As exciting as this weekend may be though, we know all the goals, touchdowns and home runs can get a little overwhelming. But fear not, sports fans, SI's Weekend Drive has you covered. From Orlando to Fort Worth to Dallas, we've highlighted the three games you must watch this weekend.

Game #1: USA Soccer vs. Panama

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 6, 7:35 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN 2

The United States and Panama face off Friday in a World Cup qualifying match. Panama currently holds the third spot on the qualifying table with just one more point than the USMNT. If the USMNT is able to pick up the win Friday, it will control its own destiny going into its 10th qualifying match. If not, Panama will hold all the chips and could be a roadblock on the USMNT's road to Russia for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. could also qualify by finishing fourth, which would send them to an intercontinental playoff against either Australia or Syria. See a complete breakdown of qualifying scenarios here.

Game #2: No. 23 West Virginia at No. 8 TCU

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV Channel: FS1

Offense rules the weekend's most exciting college football matchup. Both teams rank in the top 20 for total offense. In fact, West Virginia ranks second in the nation after averaging 49 points and nearly 600 yards per game. TCU hasn't slouched on offense either, averaging 48 points and 497 yards per game. The two teams also lead the Big 12 in rushing yards, with TCU taking the top spot. "This team has got a really good football team," West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen said. "I think it starts when you can say you have around 16 senior starters. Their depth is impressive." TCU enters Saturday as a 13 point favorite over the Mountaineers.

Game #3: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Game Time: Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: FOX

One of the NFC's best rivalries enters another chapter as the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys meet again on Sunday. The teams last met in the NFC Divisional Playoff in January, a 34-31 victory by Green Bay. The Packers lead the all-time series 18-17 after winning three of the last four meetings, including eliminating Dallas twice in the playoffs in the past three seasons. Green Bay (3-1) is coming off a 35-14 victory over the Chicago Bears as Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and was backed by a defense that created four turnovers. Dallas, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in each of its first four games. The Cowboys were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams at home 35-30 last week and are giving up nearly 25 points per game. Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are sure to provide a show at Jerry World on Sunday.