Friday was one of the most underrated sports days of the year thanks to four -- FOUR! -- playoff baseball games, including a thrilling Indians’ comeback over the Yankees, during which Joe Girardi didn’t challenge a HBP that was followed by Francisco Lindor’s grand slam. Aroldis Chapman liked an Instagram comment that called for Girardi’s contract not to be renewed. Yasiel Puig learned licking your bat is a dumb idea, and did you know Friday was Kershaw’s first-ever home playoff win?

Huge win for USMNT

The USMNT’s quest for a World Cup bid took a big step forward on Friday night with a 4-0 win over Panama. Christian Pulisic introduced himself to casual soccer fans and made a case for a larger role.

Jacque Jones in trouble

The former Twins’ star and current Nationals’ assistant hitting coach was suspended literally minutes before Game 1 after he and the team were named in a civil suit that alleges he unlawfully distributed nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.

I wish Saban had been asked this

Mark Richt was asked one of the dumbest questions you’ll ever hear, and though he responded with confusion, he should’ve been much more baffled and angered.

Tis the Season

Hockey is back, so let’s rank every NHL arena, including a couple new beauties. And here’s a great story on the Red Wings’ new arena.

Superb story from Tim Layden

While a small town slowly dies, the spirit of football endures (by @SITimLayden) https://t.co/NBu7ZUbetk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

Work of art

Sick goal for James Neal to give Vegas the lead pic.twitter.com/Efww8ciHjk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 7, 2017

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 5 ... Kenyon Martin clarified his comments on Jeremy Lin’s hairstyle ... What’s the most popular surname in your state? … Oregon is wearing blinding all-yellow uniforms vs. Washington State ... Ousted Louisville AD Tom Jurich made A LOT of money with the Cardinals ... Best College GameDay signs from West Virgnia-TCU ... Game of Thrones fans may have a long, long wait until Season 8.

Justin Fields

Here’;s why the commitment of Justin Fields to Georgia is such a huge deal. The in-state prospect is unbelievable:

Saturday is the 14th anniversary of Arnold Schwarzenegger being elected governor of California.

