A Utah high school runner carried his injured teammate on his back across the finish line at the cross country state championship Wednesday, reports Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Riverton High School senior Sean Rausch helped his teammate Blake Lewis after a cyst in Lewis' tibia burst, breaking the bone.

Lewis told Fox 13 that he felt a sharp pain in his legs 400 meters from the finish line. At 200 meters from the end, he heard his bone snapping, and he fell to the ground.

.@rhstrackxc here is the clip of Sean and Blake pic.twitter.com/F9dEQVjeyI — C-Rod (@OriginalC_Rod) October 19, 2017

That's when Rausch ran over to help him.

"I put him on my shoulders and he was screaming the whole way, but I kept telling him, 'We're a family, we're a team, and we're all in this together,'" Rausch told Fox 13.

Both boys were disqualified due to the rule that a runner can't touch another runner during a meet.

While Lewis can't compete, Rausch will get one more chance to run in the Nike cross regional in Arizona in November.