Monday's Hot Clicks: Nicole Andrews; Bills Fan Accidentally Sets Himself on Fire

In Monday's Hot Clicks, A Bills fan accidentally sets himself on fire. Plus a look at the lovely Nicole Andrews.

By Andy Gray
October 23, 2017

NFL Round-Up

Week 7 is in the books and Peter King has a full report in MMQB. In other news: Here's a list of players and teams that protested the national anthem ... One Bills fan set himself on fire and another put a girl through a table ... The NFL's most impressive streak finally came to an end ... Jets superfan Larry David hates Josh McCown ... T.Y. Hilton wasn't very diplomatic in discussing the Colts' issues ... Vontaze Burfict kicked another player in the face​ ... Dallas's safety was forced into kicking duties ... Christian McCaffrey has good hands ... There are many questions about Mitchell Trubisky's new nickname ... Doug Baldwin got into a skirmish with his offensive line coach ... The Pats trolled the Falcons with a Super Bowl reminder.

Not to toot Sports Illustrated's horn but...

On June 30, 2014, the Astros appeared on the SI cover despite their crappy 36-48 record. The writer (Ben Reiter ... seriously that's his name) predicted the Astros would win the 2017 World Series. Well, here we are, four wins away from this prediction actually coming true. I mean, that's pretty impressive. And just to be fair and balanced, here are some recent examples of the SI cover jinx.

Great moments in high school volleyball

This is incredible.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Nicole Andrews: Lovely Lady of the Day
Not sure if you caught Leatherface in the theater, but Nicole Andrews is one of its stars. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

My new favorite diver

Meet 93-year-old Tom Hairabedian, the world's oldest masters level diver.

Fashion update: Thong jeans are here

Yup, this is a thing that is happening.

31 most haunted places in the U.S. 

Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary would be my No. 1.

Old school romance 

Undertaker cleats

Odds & Ends

The nation's most intriguing college basketball player is a 38-year-old bus driver from Ottawa ... Fun theory: The Kyrie Irving-LeBron James feud started over a handshake ... A 16-year-old scored the prettiest hockey goal of the season ... NHL face morphing is always fun ... Michael Wilbon is not a LaVar Ball fan ... A Texas homecoming queen kicked the game-winning field goal for her high school ... NFL memorabilia in the 1970s was everything ... The 100 scariest movies of all time ... This guy got a $149 ticket for singing while driving ... Director James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by 38 women ... The friendliest city in America is Buffalo. Here's the rest of the Top 20 ... Justin Bieber's new tattoo is really bad ... The 48 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Stiff arm of the weekend

This was unique

Tom Brady's mom discusses fight with cancer

Would love to see this happen in the NFL

Tim Tebow motivational speech time

Play until the whistle!

Even more Tom Petty tributes

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

