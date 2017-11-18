U.S. Gymnastics

Gabby Douglas tweeted at Aly Raisman an extremely controversial opinion on women avoiding sexual assault by not wearing "provocative" clothing, which brought Simone Biles to tears. Douglas did delete the tweet and apologize but the damage was already done.

Football Notes

The college football slate is very weak this weekend (with the exception of Wisconsin’s huge game vs. Michigan), so most attention will be on the NFL. Kam Chancellor is likely out for the season with a neck injury ... Analyzing the legal implications of an Uber drive’s sexual assault allegation against Jameis Winston ... The Ringer did a cool breakdown of the most productive rookie classes in the NFL.

Boone back to the Bronx?

Aaron Boone is the latest person to interview for the Yankees’ managerial vacancy. He has zero coaching experience at any level.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your LLOD for this wonderful mid-November weekend is Ellie Ottaway.

Ellie Ottaway: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 of 29 Close expandIcon 1 29 Close

Still can’t believe the Mile High Miracle happened

Here’s a list of the most iconic play in the history of each NFL team.

Chizik 1, Keyboard Cowards 0

Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik blasted "keyboard cowards" who smear a coach and his family.

Cheese of the Month Club!

SI Eats has you covered with a list of unique gifts for the food-lovers in your life https://t.co/H1Jnr1mvO7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017

I’m in love

Savage

Always thinking a few steps ahead...the Harbaugh difference pic.twitter.com/PBi5KLnIGi — 5th Year (@5thYear) November 18, 2017

The Brooklynettes

Odds and Ends

In honor of Malcolm Young, the best AC/DC albums ranked ... Top 10 MLB brawls of all time ... Watch the teaser trailer for "The Incredibles 2" ... Jerry Jones cannot stay out of the news … Lavar Ball claims Trump did nothing for his son and the other UCLA players in China … You must read this story on UCF LB Shaquem Griffin, the Knights’ one-handed star ... 5 coaches to replace Bill Snyder if his son isn’t chosen as K-State’s next head coach.

Austin icing them ankles today?

The blows by Austin Rivers pic.twitter.com/5thffz09It — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017

Nature Boy

I finally got around to watching the 30 for 30 film on Ric Flair, "Nature Boy." If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s spectacular.

Jelly of the Month Club!

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the iSwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.