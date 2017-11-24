Can you Keep Up with the Kardashian/Thompson Thanksgiving spread?

Khloé Kardashian may be expecting her first child — a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson early next year — but that didn’t stop her from pulling out all the stops for the holiday.

On Thursday, the reality star hosted a stunning, turkey-filled evening at Thompson’s home in Cleveland, marking the second year in a row she’s spent Thanksgiving away from Los Angeles. (Last year, her sister Kylie Jenner hosted the evening for her famous family at her home in Calabasas, minus Khloé.)

And the prep work began early: Leading up to the big day, Khloé, 33, documented her activities on Snapchat, from stocking up on supplies to baking sweet treats to setting the table, which she said she always does two days prior.

The reality star treated her partner and his family to a delicious spread of chicken, breads, pie, crackers and cheese, as well as fruit dishes to munch on before the big meal.

Thompson showed his appreciation to his lady love on Instagram, taking a video of the spread she prepared and then turning the camera on her to wish her a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The mom-to-be covered up her baby bump in a festive red onesie.

Earlier this week, Khloé shared what she’s feeling grateful for this year on her website and app.

“Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am,” she said. “I thank God every day for this life. It’s important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.”

Of course, it came as no surprise that her NBA star beau topped off the list.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!” she gushed of the Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she’s been dating for over a year.

“He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love,” she added.

She also gave fans a sneak peek at what’s on the menu this year: In addition to the traditional turkey, stuffing, gravy and cornbread, her spread includes sweet potato soufflé, wings, sweet creamed corn, greens with smoked turkey and mac and cheese, plus a selection of desserts including apple pie, pumpkin pie, cinnamon buns and cookies — and it’s definitely more work when she’s hosting solo in Cleveland.

“I usually host Thanksgiving every year, but my sisters and my mom would bring a few dishes to help me out in the kitchen,” she said. “But now being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own.”

“Last year was the first time I did it completely on my own and I was really proud of myself for accomplishing it all,” she said. “I did it! And seeing everybody go back for seconds made me even happier! It lets you know they really like the food.”

