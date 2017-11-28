Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Madison Nagle; Did Stephen Curry Snub Young Warriors Fan?

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we investigate whether Steph Curry snubbed a fan or just didn't see him.

By Andy Gray
November 28, 2017

Did Steph Curry ignore this fan?

Here's the scene. A Warriors fan gets a bunch of autographs from members of the team. He sees Stephen Curry and begs him for autograph. Curry ignores him, and the incident is caught on tape. The story blows up on Twitter and Ayesha (Steph's wife) says her husband has has "tunnel vision" and didn't see the fan. What do you think?

Scenes from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Wrestling Night

I love wrestling. You love wrestling (except the people who email and tell me not to write about wrestling). So when a minor league hockey team hosts a Wrestling Night, I am putting it in Hot Clicks. This is an ironclad policy. With that in mind, check out these photos and videos from the Phantoms' big night.

Another reason to play professional baseball: Playoff Bonuses 

The checks are in and the Astros players have some nice discretionary cash ($438,901.57) to spend. Find out how much every player who participated in the postseason earned this year.

Madison Nagle: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
@mad_nag/Instagram
@mad_nag/Instagram
@mad_nag/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
@mad_nag/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
@mad_nag/Instagram
@mad_nag/Instagram
@mad_nag/Instagram
@mad_nag/Instagram
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
Wilhelmina Models
1 of 19

Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

I'm a huge fan of model Madison Nagle and really hope she scores a spot in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue. We won't find that out until February but for now, she'll have to settle for LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

I love when coaches act like 13-year-old boys

"Premature explosion" was just too funny a term for Doug Pederson to handle.

If Rotten Tomatoes movie rankings are your thing

Check out Lady Bird. It got decent reviews.

He's back

It's that time of year again

Odds & Ends

Chuck Pagano held a bizarre press conference and I think it's time the Colts get a new coach ... I am not a fan of The Rock's enormous new arm tattoo ... I agree with Jimmy on his assessment of the Tennessee coaching situation ... Tim Floyd's coaching career came to an abrupt end ... The Bears had to deal with a gross, rotten fish smell at their facility ... Albert Haynesworth has some thoughts on the Tennessee coaching search ... The Browns have big plans for Josh Gordon in his first game back ... One interesting strategy for dealing with MMA fighters who use steroids ... Star Trek fights are always fun ... Billy Bush haters will love this story. 

This was a great moment

Joe Flacco is a weird, dancing Raven

Lance being Lance

Let this Indiana Pacers possession take you on a basketball adventure curated by Lance Stephenson 🙌

A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on

Where are all the Black Friday shoppers?

May this be love

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters