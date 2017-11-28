Did Steph Curry ignore this fan?

Here's the scene. A Warriors fan gets a bunch of autographs from members of the team. He sees Stephen Curry and begs him for autograph. Curry ignores him, and the incident is caught on tape. The story blows up on Twitter and Ayesha (Steph's wife) says her husband has has "tunnel vision" and didn't see the fan. What do you think?

Scenes from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Wrestling Night

I love wrestling. You love wrestling (except the people who email and tell me not to write about wrestling). So when a minor league hockey team hosts a Wrestling Night, I am putting it in Hot Clicks. This is an ironclad policy. With that in mind, check out these photos and videos from the Phantoms' big night.

Another reason to play professional baseball: Playoff Bonuses

The checks are in and the Astros players have some nice discretionary cash ($438,901.57) to spend. Find out how much every player who participated in the postseason earned this year.

I'm a huge fan of model Madison Nagle and really hope she scores a spot in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue. We won't find that out until February but for now, she'll have to settle for LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I love when coaches act like 13-year-old boys

"Premature explosion" was just too funny a term for Doug Pederson to handle.

If Rotten Tomatoes movie rankings are your thing

Check out Lady Bird. It got decent reviews.

He's back

I followed @TigerWoods this morning while he played alongside @PReedGolf for a 9 hole practice round. He had plenty of pop in his driver. He also scored well, by my count playing the front under par. Bottom line, he looks ready to compete at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/UnxnP0Pzr1 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) November 27, 2017

It's that time of year again

From the sports fan to the weekend warrior and everyone in between, the @SI_ExtraMustard guide has a gift for everyone https://t.co/N7gm4158Py — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2017

Odds & Ends

Chuck Pagano held a bizarre press conference and I think it's time the Colts get a new coach ... I am not a fan of The Rock's enormous new arm tattoo ... I agree with Jimmy on his assessment of the Tennessee coaching situation ... Tim Floyd's coaching career came to an abrupt end ... The Bears had to deal with a gross, rotten fish smell at their facility ... Albert Haynesworth has some thoughts on the Tennessee coaching search ... The Browns have big plans for Josh Gordon in his first game back ... One interesting strategy for dealing with MMA fighters who use steroids ... Star Trek fights are always fun ... Billy Bush haters will love this story.

This was a great moment

Joe Flacco is a weird, dancing Raven

Flacco is turnt pic.twitter.com/A9twTPx6ua — Neeta Sreekanth (@NeetaSreekanth) November 28, 2017

Lance being Lance

Let this Indiana Pacers possession take you on a basketball adventure curated by Lance Stephenson 🙌 A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Where are all the Black Friday shoppers?

May this be love

