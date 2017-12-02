Championship Weekend

The college football gods have bestowed upon us a Championship Weekend of biblical proportions. Here are live bowl projections before, during and after Saturday’s conference title games (and Florida State’s depressing game vs. UL-Monroe, which Jimbo Fisher bailed on without telling his players). Also, College GameDay in Charlotte had some of the best signs of the season.

World Cup draw

The 2018 World Cup draw took place on Friday. Here are 10 takeaways from the draw, including a gift draw for Russia and no Group of Death this year.

Wrong basket bud

Georgia Tech lost to Grambling—a team who won 34 total games from 2011-2017—on Friday night. A loss itself was horrible but how it happened was even worse.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sonya Cruz: Lovely Lady of the Day Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing Raven Duran/Muse Publishing 1 of 13

Your first Weekend LLOD of December is Sonya Cruz (Click here for full-sized gallery).

Vols’ money troubles

Tennessee’s combined buyouts to Butch Jones and John Currie could be incomprehensible.

Tiger is back!

Well, let’s give it time but the golf world is buzzing with the fairly successful return of Tiger Woods. His performance this weekend prompted a flood of Masters bets

Boone to the Bronx

The Yankees become the latest team to hand over the reigns to an inexperienced manager https://t.co/rfdv5OIMzO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2017

I want one

Baby foxes and mom.. pic.twitter.com/XU4HJNaLBs — Life on Earth (@planetepics) December 2, 2017

Rocky Flop

Odds and Ends

10 candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher at Florida State ... UCF has the schedule to make the playoff in 2018 and 2019 ... This is real: The Marlins laid off a scout who was in the hospital fighting cancer ... ICYMI: The Rock shared an amazing story about Hulk Hogan ... Belichick gave a 683-word job description for a personal protector ... Bowl game sponsors are getting impossible to believe ... Vice went to the Karaoke World Championships and it looks awesome.

