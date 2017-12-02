Weekend Hot Clicks: Sonya Cruz; College Football Championship Weekend

This weekend's hot clicks features a preview of College Football championship weekend and Lovely Lady of the day Sonya Cruz. 

By Andrew Doughty
December 02, 2017

Championship Weekend

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The college football gods have bestowed upon us a Championship Weekend of biblical proportions. Here are live bowl projections before, during and after Saturday’s conference title games (and Florida State’s depressing game vs. UL-Monroe, which Jimbo Fisher bailed on without telling his players). Also, College GameDay in Charlotte had some of the best signs of the season.

World Cup draw

The 2018 World Cup draw took place on Friday. Here are 10 takeaways from the draw, including a gift draw for Russia and no Group of Death this year.

Wrong basket bud

Georgia Tech lost to Grambling—a team who won 34 total games from 2011-2017—on Friday night. A loss itself was horrible but how it happened was even worse.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sonya Cruz: Lovely Lady of the Day
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
Raven Duran/Muse Publishing
1 of 13

Your first Weekend LLOD of December is Sonya Cruz (Click here for full-sized gallery).

Vols’ money troubles

Tennessee’s combined buyouts to Butch Jones and John Currie could be incomprehensible.

Tiger is back!

Well, let’s give it time but the golf world is buzzing with the fairly successful return of Tiger Woods. His performance this weekend prompted a flood of Masters bets

Boone to the Bronx

I want one

This is worth your time

Rocky Flop

Odds and Ends

10 candidates to replace Jimbo Fisher at Florida State ... UCF has the schedule to make the playoff in 2018 and 2019 ... This is real: The Marlins laid off a scout who was in the hospital fighting cancer ... ICYMI: The Rock shared an amazing story about Hulk Hogan ... Belichick gave a 683-word job description for a personal protector ... Bowl game sponsors are getting impossible to believe ... Vice went to the Karaoke World Championships and it looks awesome.

Infinity War trailer

Ahhhh what?

Happy Weekend

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters