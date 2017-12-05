Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Dec. 5

December 05, 2017

Here are your reads of the day for Tuesday, Dec. 5. 

College Football
2017 Bowl Game Gift Guide
NFL
The Angels Put a Football Field in Their Stadium for the Eagles to Practice
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Ben Roethlisberger Embarrassed HImself With Ridiculous Interview
College Football
The Best Moments From Herm Edwards's Introductory Press Conference At Arizona State
Extra Mustard
Alabama College Student Makes Regrettable Twitter Challenge, Must Wear Christmas Tree Costume
NHL
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Fist-Bumps Himself After Brett Connolly's Goal
College Football
Jim Harbaugh Goes At Mark Dantonio On Twitter For Comment About Beating Michigan
Extra Mustard
These Are the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Sports Movies

