Wednesday Hot Clicks: Zaina Gohou; Houston Rules the Sportsperson of the Year Awards

Wednesday Hot Clicks: J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve were honored as the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

By Jon Tayler
December 06, 2017

Houston is definitely strong at the SI Sportsperson of the Year awards

It was a banner night for Texas at the Barclays Center, with Texans star J.J. Watt and Astros star Jose Altuve getting honored as the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year by this very publication. They, along with award winners Joel Embiid, Colin Kaepernick, Carlos Beltran and Maya Moore, were feted in Brooklyn at a gala event—one that even included a surprise appearance by Beyonce. Make sure to check out our features on Watt and Altuve and what made them this year's winners.

Kaepernick speaks

Your latest entry in "Jose Altuve is short/Joel Embiid is tall"

Speaking of people of the year

I've been snubbed once again.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Zaina Gohou: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
Women/360 Management
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
Women/360 Management
@zaina_gohou/Instagram
1 of 23

Zaina Gohou was born in Germany and lives in Brooklyn, but you don't have to travel at all to find her here. Check out her SI Swimsuit Casting profile, or go to a full gallery of her best shots here.

How can Giancarlo Stanton turn down a pitch this good?

Because Dexter Fowler has one of his own

Odds and Ends

A Montana high school girls basketball team beat its opponent 102–0. Shouts to them for playing defense the whole game ... The 2010 murder of former Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright may finally have been solved ... Are the NHL and NBA coming to Seattle? ... Here are the 10 highest grossing sports movies ever; the secret to success is apparently the presence of Adam Sandler ... Presenting the year in band names in 2017 ... Here's a disgusting story about a Sunderland fan allegedly using his stadium seat as a toilet ... A John Gotti biopic starring John Travolta (!) has been pulled by its distributor just days from release ... Want to know more about the IOC's ban of Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics? We've got you covered.

NERRRRRRRRRRD

Thomas the Tank Engine Gets Extreme

Ouch

Get up, big man

Who needs real friends?

DeMar DeRozan will do just fine without you, Raptors teammates.

It's Wednesday, my dudes

Stay Houston Strong.

