Houston is definitely strong at the SI Sportsperson of the Year awards

It was a banner night for Texas at the Barclays Center, with Texans star J.J. Watt and Astros star Jose Altuve getting honored as the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year by this very publication. They, along with award winners Joel Embiid, Colin Kaepernick, Carlos Beltran and Maya Moore, were feted in Brooklyn at a gala event—one that even included a surprise appearance by Beyonce. Make sure to check out our features on Watt and Altuve and what made them this year's winners.

Kaepernick speaks

'With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people'@Kaepernick7 receives SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy award #Sportsperson https://t.co/3wqaUVYZnf pic.twitter.com/dKJNX0d8vi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

Your latest entry in "Jose Altuve is short/Joel Embiid is tall"

My favorite photo from the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year red carpet. pic.twitter.com/n3GH6bN3kM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 6, 2017

Speaking of people of the year

I've been snubbed once again.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Zaina Gohou: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting @zaina_gohou/Instagram @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management Women/360 Management Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram Women/360 Management @zaina_gohou/Instagram 1 of 23 Advertisement

Zaina Gohou was born in Germany and lives in Brooklyn, but you don't have to travel at all to find her here. Check out her SI Swimsuit Casting profile, or go to a full gallery of her best shots here.

How can Giancarlo Stanton turn down a pitch this good?

Because Dexter Fowler has one of his own

Ay man @hunterpence , not sure that’s good job security for you 🤪🧐#comeflexwithdex https://t.co/y4ZU8JTOlU — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) December 6, 2017

Odds and Ends

A Montana high school girls basketball team beat its opponent 102–0. Shouts to them for playing defense the whole game ... The 2010 murder of former Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright may finally have been solved ... Are the NHL and NBA coming to Seattle? ... Here are the 10 highest grossing sports movies ever; the secret to success is apparently the presence of Adam Sandler ... Presenting the year in band names in 2017 ... Here's a disgusting story about a Sunderland fan allegedly using his stadium seat as a toilet ... A John Gotti biopic starring John Travolta (!) has been pulled by its distributor just days from release ... Want to know more about the IOC's ban of Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics? We've got you covered.

DEAL OF THE DAY

Sports Illustrated has a fun new feature for the season—10 Days of Deals—a way to make holiday shopping more wallet-friendly this holiday season. Each code will be good for 24 hours, or until 8 a.m. ET the following day - then we're on to the next awesome deal.​ Today, Kenneth Cole is offering SI readers 30% off full priced items for today only using the code KCPSI. That means you can check off everyone on your holiday list with discounts on men’s boots for the winter, women’s bags and accessories, denim and much more. Take 30% off full price items with the code KCPSI. Click here to shop now.

NERRRRRRRRRRD

​

FYI: The lateral that @DangeRussWilson threw to @MikeDavisRB in Sunday’s @Seahawks @Eagles game was a legit “Galilean Transformation”. In their reference frame, the ball went backwards. It’s not their fault they ran forward faster than the ball. pic.twitter.com/DHUKNtlcyj — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 5, 2017

Thomas the Tank Engine Gets Extreme

Ouch

A skydiving Santa looking to make a grand entrance crashed into a tree and light pole before hitting a Florida beach and breaking his leg pic.twitter.com/mcx4L9rURI — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 6, 2017

Get up, big man

Who needs real friends?

Updated Deebo GS Counter:



👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/4PALM64UOS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 6, 2017

DeMar DeRozan will do just fine without you, Raptors teammates.

It's Wednesday, my dudes

Stay Houston Strong.