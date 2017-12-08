Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Dec. 8

December 08, 2017

Here are your Extra Mustard reads of the day for Dec. 8, 2017. 

NHL
Vending Machine Worker Pressed Into Action as Blues’ Emergency Goalie
Extra Mustard
Friday's Hot Clicks: Charlie Austin; WWE Women Wrestle in Abu Dhabi, Dress Very Conservatively
NBA
Watch: LaVar Ball Gives Joel Embiid Advice Following 76ers Loss to Lakers
College Basketball
Montana Makes Up Imaginary Game After UCLA Matchup Canceled
Extra Mustard
A Massachusetts Teacher Used a Picture of Tom Brady to Get Cars to Slow Down
Extra Mustard
Michael Jordan's Daughter Debutes 'Heiress XI' Sneakers Before Christmas
NBA
LaVar Ball Posts Animated Video of Him Dunking on Donald Trump
NBA
LeBron James Buys Second Los Angeles Home for $23 Million
wrestling
Q&A: Court Bauer On 'Never Say Never' and Why MLW Shouldn't Be Considered an Indy Promotion

