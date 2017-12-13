Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Denise Shaefer; Globetrotters Welcome 4'5" Guard to Team

In Wednesday's Hot Clicks, we look at the Globetrotters' new 4'5" inch point guard dynamo.

By Andy Gray
December 13, 2017
YouTube.com

Globetrotters sign 4'5" hoopster

The Harlem Globetrotters have a new member and his nickname is "mini Michael Jordan." Jahmani Swanson, who stands just 4'5", just signed with the team and will make his debut on Dec. 26. And if you don't think someone his size deserves a spot on the Globetrotters, watch this or this or this and get back to me.

Daredevil plunges to death from Chinese high rise

I've written about Wu Yongning, the 26-year-old who would perform crazy stunts from the top of high rises and bridges. Sadly, he passed away last month after a stunt went horribly wrong. 

The best touchdown celebrations of 2017

How had I never seen the Vikings leap frog celebration until now?

Denise Schaefer: 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: Courtesy of Women360
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
Denise Schaefer :: @deniseschaefer/Instagram
1 of 18

Advertisement

I don't want to say Denise Schaefer is the most attractive model that has come in for a SI Swimsuit casting this year, but she's damn near the top of the list. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Fandom 250

FanSided ranked the Top 250 fandoms, from sports to entertainment to celebrities to brands. Chik-fil-A (No. 168) and Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 60) deserved better.

Save Gawker

A group of former Gawker Media employees are trying to raise $500,000 to buy the site out of bankruptcy. Here's the backstory on how the site ended up where it's at today. They are currently at $57,000. 

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Everyone needs a good sneaker. My favorite right now is the ECCO SCINAPSE, a hybrid sneaker with innovative sole technology to keep you on your toes. It also features a carved out mid-section designed to reduce weight and enhance flexibility while transferring energy toward the external edges for a dynamic boost. As luck would have it, I have three pairs of ECCO SCINAPSES to give away and I'll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of their favorite sports writer (not me, someone else). Please make the subject line "ECCO."

Vince McMahon for president

Never trust guys who post shirtless selfies

Fridge stacking 101

Odds & Ends

Marshall Faulk allegedly pinned the victim against a wall and demanded oral sex (and other details of the NFL Network lawsuit) ... Marcus and Markieff Morris paid for Christmas gifts on layaway at a Philadelphia Walmart​ ... Brook Lopez had a car service rescue his cat during the California fires ... LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball won't last a month overseas, according to one former player ... A Saints season ticket holder is suing the team for a refund because of the player protests ... Tom Verducci's news and notes from the MLB Winter Meetings ... How much would you spend for a private golf lesson with Tiger Woods ...  The Angels spent a ton on Shohei Ohtani, who has a first-degree sprain of the UCL in his right elbow ... Ranking every Survivor winner (from first to worst) ... No Paris Hilton, you did not invent the selfie ... A Texas attorney threw his son a $4 million party to celebrate his 18th birthday ... Photos from Terry Glenn's fatal car crash have been released.

No comment needed

Get the tissues

Short and sweet

Senator Saban?

My new favorite form of ping pong

We wish we had this much talent. @chivetv [via @viralhog]

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters