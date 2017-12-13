YouTube.com

Globetrotters sign 4'5" hoopster

The Harlem Globetrotters have a new member and his nickname is "mini Michael Jordan." Jahmani Swanson, who stands just 4'5", just signed with the team and will make his debut on Dec. 26. And if you don't think someone his size deserves a spot on the Globetrotters, watch this or this or this and get back to me.

Daredevil plunges to death from Chinese high rise

I've written about Wu Yongning, the 26-year-old who would perform crazy stunts from the top of high rises and bridges. Sadly, he passed away last month after a stunt went horribly wrong.

The best touchdown celebrations of 2017

How had I never seen the Vikings leap frog celebration until now?

I don't want to say Denise Schaefer is the most attractive model that has come in for a SI Swimsuit casting this year, but she's damn near the top of the list. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Fandom 250

FanSided ranked the Top 250 fandoms, from sports to entertainment to celebrities to brands. Chik-fil-A (No. 168) and Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 60) deserved better.

Save Gawker

A group of former Gawker Media employees are trying to raise $500,000 to buy the site out of bankruptcy. Here's the backstory on how the site ended up where it's at today. They are currently at $57,000.

Vince McMahon for president

Always fun to periodically check the politics odds on 5Dimes. pic.twitter.com/CsbrTEopsk — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 12, 2017

Never trust guys who post shirtless selfies

Just a reminder - Heath Evans is a dude that posts shirtless selfies at the gym to squash twitter haters. https://t.co/oD1d6rRY1B pic.twitter.com/bG0TUnetg4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 12, 2017

Fridge stacking 101

Five common fridge stacking mistakes to avoid on Christmas https://t.co/nPfEyJvQxA — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 13, 2017

Odds & Ends

Marshall Faulk allegedly pinned the victim against a wall and demanded oral sex (and other details of the NFL Network lawsuit) ... Marcus and Markieff Morris paid for Christmas gifts on layaway at a Philadelphia Walmart​ ... Brook Lopez had a car service rescue his cat during the California fires ... LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball won't last a month overseas, according to one former player ... A Saints season ticket holder is suing the team for a refund because of the player protests ... Tom Verducci's news and notes from the MLB Winter Meetings ... How much would you spend for a private golf lesson with Tiger Woods ... The Angels spent a ton on Shohei Ohtani, who has a first-degree sprain of the UCL in his right elbow ... Ranking every Survivor winner (from first to worst) ... No Paris Hilton, you did not invent the selfie ... A Texas attorney threw his son a $4 million party to celebrate his 18th birthday ... Photos from Terry Glenn's fatal car crash have been released.

No comment needed

When the bass is about to drop during a TV timeout, you decide to cut up a rug, and then all of a sudden...play resumes. #LAKvsNJD pic.twitter.com/9YnXhiXj6j — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 13, 2017

Get the tissues

Short and sweet

John Tortorella with one of the shortest press conferences of the season pic.twitter.com/vpSExs4Apx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 13, 2017

Senator Saban?

This guy just voted for Nick Saban instead of Roy Moore or Doug Jones in the Alabama special election pic.twitter.com/l1gtg3puqp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2017

My new favorite form of ping pong

We wish we had this much talent. @chivetv [via @viralhog] A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

