Intentional cough?

I don't cover darts very often in Hot Clicks but this is a situation I can't ignore. During the 2018 World Darts Championships on Wednesday, Bernie Smith was about to claim victory when his opponent, Justin Pipe, unleashed a vicious and well-timed cough. The distraction caused Smith to miss the shot and lose the match. Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle was fired up, calling it "absolutely despicable behavior." Pipe denies any wrongdoing.

Good work, Jaguars fans

What do you do when a rival player refers to your quarterback as "trash?" You send that rival player a bunch of trash cans, of course.

Darryl Strawberry used to have sex between innings

Yeah, you're going to want to read this one.

Amy Taylor is a pilot, member of MENSA and currently on the cover of Playboy Italy. Those are impressive qualifications. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Awkward!

Bill Walton asked broadcast partner Dave Pasch about his dog during last night's Arizona-UConn game. Pasch's dog died three years ago. It was awkward.

The top 20 TV shows on Christmas in 1991

I love looking at popular TV shows when I was in middle school, though I can't believe Growing Pains isn't part of the list.

Size matters

I don't know how to properly tease this story without my boss calling me into his office for a chat so just click on it.

Celebs at Celtics-Knicks

Knicks need some help in the celebrity department tonight (H/T @FraneyESPN) pic.twitter.com/eQK6wC6YS0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2017

I don't get it either

Arby’s is surprising carnivores with "meat sweats" this holiday season https://t.co/N7EzPlh8PQ pic.twitter.com/792IqgQ8tE — Eater (@Eater) December 20, 2017

One smart crow

Incredible moment clever crow manages to unwrap and eat a Mars bar in a children's playground https://t.co/stOIUJnRcq — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 22, 2017

Odds & Ends

Jimmy Traina has a great podcast this week with Dan Haren (and a cameo from yours truly at the 55:45 mark) ... I had no idea there's an NBA player serving jail time (but allowed out for games) ... Florida State is not bowl eligible but will still play in Independence Bowl ... Mike Conley seems like a good guy ... Even more stories of sexual harassment at NFL Network ... Martavis Bryant and his girlfriend had some serious Twitter drama ...​ David Quessenberry will make his NFL debut on Monday, three years after being diagnosed with lymphoma ...​ I like the way Michigan alum Amani Toomer trashed Jim Harbaugh ... The Seahawks were fined $100,000 for being shady ... The 10 highest rated TV shows of 2017 ... Danny Masterson is in even more trouble ... The 25 worst passwords of 2017.

LeBron the dad

A leader on and off the court.



LeBron looks out for his daughter! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/P0ZjGSU2l4 — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2017

More proof Knicks fans are crazy

YOU AINT DREAMIN THOSE ARE INDEED MICHAEL BEASLEY MVP CHANTS pic.twitter.com/gA7on4CgTQ — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 22, 2017

We accept your dare

We triple-dog-dare ya to watch our holiday video! pic.twitter.com/S0ccxbbHYq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2017

Best news bloopers of 2017

Bridge Over Troubled Water

