Friday's Hot Clicks: Amy Taylor; "Coughgate" Scandal Rocks the Darts World

In Friday's Hot Clicks, we will look at the huge controversy at the 2018 World Darts Championships.

By Andy Gray
December 22, 2017

Intentional cough?

I don't cover darts very often in Hot Clicks but this is a situation I can't ignore. During the 2018 World Darts Championships on Wednesday, Bernie Smith was about to claim victory when his opponent, Justin Pipe, unleashed a vicious and well-timed cough. The distraction caused Smith to miss the shot and lose the match. Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle was fired up, calling it "absolutely despicable behavior." Pipe denies any wrongdoing. 

Good work, Jaguars fans

What do you do when a rival player refers to your quarterback as "trash?" You send that rival player a bunch of trash cans, of course.

Darryl Strawberry used to have sex between innings 

Yeah, you're going to want to read this one.

Amy Taylor: Lovely Lady of the Day
www.DanPeterson.com
www.ChadsImages.com
www.BrookeMasonPhotography.com
www.ChadsImages.com
www.BrookeMasonPhotography.com
www.ModelMayhem.com/CraigsJoint
www.TaitSimpson.com
www.ArtisticImages.biz
www.DanPeterson.com
www.DanPeterson.com
www.BrookeMasonPhotography.com
www.MarisaLeigh.com
www.MarisaLeigh.com
www.MarisaLeigh.com
www.InezLewis.com
www.facebook.com/Thexposure-Studio-156122217790627
www.PierreComtois.com
www.PaulBuceta.com
www.StudioUte.com
www.CarolineMalouf.com
www.CarolineMalouf.com
www.BrieChilders.com
www.JGottliebPhotography.com
www.PaulBuceta.com
www.PaulBuceta.com
1 of 25

Advertisement

Amy Taylor is a pilot, member of MENSA and currently on the cover of Playboy Italy. Those are impressive qualifications. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Awkward!

Bill Walton asked broadcast partner Dave Pasch about his dog during last night's Arizona-UConn game. Pasch's dog died three years ago. It was awkward.

The top 20 TV shows on Christmas in 1991

I love looking at popular TV shows when I was in middle school, though I can't believe Growing Pains isn't part of the list. 

Size matters 

I don't know how to properly tease this story without my boss calling me into his office for a chat so just click on it.

Celebs at Celtics-Knicks

I don't get it either

One smart crow

Odds & Ends

Jimmy Traina has a great podcast this week with Dan Haren (and a cameo from yours truly at the 55:45 mark) ... I had no idea there's an NBA player serving jail time (but allowed out for games) ... Florida State is not bowl eligible but will still play in Independence Bowl ... Mike Conley seems like a good guy ... Even more stories of sexual harassment at NFL Network ... Martavis Bryant and his girlfriend had some serious Twitter drama ...​ David Quessenberry will make his NFL debut on Monday, three years after being diagnosed with lymphoma ...​ I like the way Michigan alum Amani Toomer trashed Jim Harbaugh ... The Seahawks were fined $100,000 for being shady ... The 10 highest rated TV shows of 2017 ... Danny Masterson is in even more trouble ... The 25 worst passwords of 2017.

LeBron the dad

More proof Knicks fans are crazy

We accept your dare

Best news bloopers of 2017

Bridge Over Troubled Water

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters