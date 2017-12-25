@JeffSchultzAJC/Twitter

NFL Round-Up

As always, MMQB is the place to start for your Week 16 round-up. Some other items of interest: The full playoff picture after Sunday's games ... I have no idea why the Saints halftime dancers felt the need to troll the Falcons, but it was amazing ... ​Earl Thomas made a bizarre postgame plea to the Cowboys to sign him this offseason ... There will be no Sunday Night game next weekend ... The Panthers paid tribute to owner and sexual harasser Jerry Richardson ... Larry Fitzgerald completed his first career pass ... Jameis Winston threw a tantrum on the sideline ... The Patriots got another call in their favor and Twitter was not pleased ... The Jets opened their game with a successful surprise onside kick ... Everyone made jokes about Packers GM Ted Thompson.

Christmas Round-Up

A pilot surprised his parents after being apart from them for 17 Christmases in a row​ ... This is the best/worst (I can't decide) gift a student could give a teacher ... The Auburn football team is excited for Christmas ... Eric Weddle dyed his beard to look like Santa Claus ... Speaking of Santa, here's how to track him today ... How to watch all the Christmas NBA games for free ... Where are they now: your favorite Christmas movie child stars.

Not your typical game recap

Someone at George Washington was feeling the holiday season.

Kyla Shay came in the office for a Swimsuit casting and the productivity slowed down greatly in the SI newsroom. I wonder why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Top 100 photos of 2017

Time put together their collection of the year's best photos and I can't stop looking at little Barron Trump looking forlorn in the backseat of a limo.

Ten movies where actors had real sex on camera

I know what you're thinking. These do not include adult films.

Tom Brady's career playoff log

Andy Reid is Santa

So this is happening. Andy Reid’s presser. pic.twitter.com/yvqEU6azIc — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 24, 2017

Von Miller's Christmas cleats

Von Miller’s cleats today for game against Redskins.



Kirk Cousins is never going to hear jingle bells the same again. pic.twitter.com/XPppVcinch — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 24, 2017

Odds & Ends

Love what Jadeveon Clowney did here in turning a negative into a positive ... Good news on the Charlie Villanueva toilet front ... ​MLB officials reportedly complained to ESPN after Rob Manfred's testy interview with Dan Le Batard ... Top quarterback prospect Josh Rosen wants nothing to do with the Browns ... The Derek Jeter/Marlins situation looks shadier every day ... Looking back at the TV characters who died in 2017 ... Unicorn cereal is coming to the United States ... The 10 worst songs of 2017 ... I'm into this plan for Lil John to become CEO of Papa John's ... Travel and Leisure ranked the Top 15 cities in the United States.

How can you not love Cam Newton's son?

He’s just like his daddy‼️ pic.twitter.com/78n7tv3OKd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2017

Totally worth the $12,154 fine

Justin Coleman jumping in the Salvation Army bucket in Dallas was worth an immediate $75,000 in exposure for the organization, according to sponsorship evaluation analytics firm @ApexMGAnalytics pic.twitter.com/lmOsPx1qwz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2017

Trade of the day

This little guy gets some cleats. @TheAdams_era gets some wrist bands.



Pretty good tradeoff. #LACvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/KpCk2i6MMR — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2017

The butt pick

Can't wait for this

Let Me Sleep

