In today's Christmas Hot Clicks, we applaud the Falcons halftime dancers and their masterful performance.
NFL Round-Up
As always, MMQB is the place to start for your Week 16 round-up. Some other items of interest: The full playoff picture after Sunday's games ... I have no idea why the Saints halftime dancers felt the need to troll the Falcons, but it was amazing ... Earl Thomas made a bizarre postgame plea to the Cowboys to sign him this offseason ... There will be no Sunday Night game next weekend ... The Panthers paid tribute to owner and sexual harasser Jerry Richardson ... Larry Fitzgerald completed his first career pass ... Jameis Winston threw a tantrum on the sideline ... The Patriots got another call in their favor and Twitter was not pleased ... The Jets opened their game with a successful surprise onside kick ... Everyone made jokes about Packers GM Ted Thompson.
Christmas Round-Up
A pilot surprised his parents after being apart from them for 17 Christmases in a row ... This is the best/worst (I can't decide) gift a student could give a teacher ... The Auburn football team is excited for Christmas ... Eric Weddle dyed his beard to look like Santa Claus ... Speaking of Santa, here's how to track him today ... How to watch all the Christmas NBA games for free ... Where are they now: your favorite Christmas movie child stars.
Not your typical game recap
Someone at George Washington was feeling the holiday season.
Top 100 photos of 2017
Time put together their collection of the year's best photos and I can't stop looking at little Barron Trump looking forlorn in the backseat of a limo.
Ten movies where actors had real sex on camera
I know what you're thinking. These do not include adult films.
Tom Brady's career playoff log
Tom Brady Playoffs:— Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) December 24, 2017
2001: SB36 🏆
2003: SB38 🏆
2004: SB39 🏆
2005: ❌@Broncos
2006: ❌@Colts
2007: ❌@Giants
2009: ❌@Ravens
2010: ❌@NYJets
2011: ❌@Giants
2012: ❌@Ravens
2013: ❌@Broncos
2014: SB49 🏆
2015: ❌@Broncos
2016: SB51 🏆
2017: Coughlin (Jags) & Ravens still in it
Andy Reid is Santa
So this is happening. Andy Reid’s presser. pic.twitter.com/yvqEU6azIc— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 24, 2017
Von Miller's Christmas cleats
Von Miller’s cleats today for game against Redskins.— Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 24, 2017
Kirk Cousins is never going to hear jingle bells the same again. pic.twitter.com/XPppVcinch
Odds & Ends
Love what Jadeveon Clowney did here in turning a negative into a positive ... Good news on the Charlie Villanueva toilet front ... MLB officials reportedly complained to ESPN after Rob Manfred's testy interview with Dan Le Batard ... Top quarterback prospect Josh Rosen wants nothing to do with the Browns ... The Derek Jeter/Marlins situation looks shadier every day ... Looking back at the TV characters who died in 2017 ... Unicorn cereal is coming to the United States ... The 10 worst songs of 2017 ... I'm into this plan for Lil John to become CEO of Papa John's ... Travel and Leisure ranked the Top 15 cities in the United States.
How can you not love Cam Newton's son?
He’s just like his daddy‼️ pic.twitter.com/78n7tv3OKd— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2017
Totally worth the $12,154 fine
Justin Coleman jumping in the Salvation Army bucket in Dallas was worth an immediate $75,000 in exposure for the organization, according to sponsorship evaluation analytics firm @ApexMGAnalytics pic.twitter.com/lmOsPx1qwz— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2017
Trade of the day
This little guy gets some cleats. @TheAdams_era gets some wrist bands.— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2017
Pretty good tradeoff. #LACvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/KpCk2i6MMR
The butt pick
Forget the butt fumble, we’ve got a butt pick.#SaintsGameday | #ATLvsNO pic.twitter.com/LRt5eykuMU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2017
Can't wait for this
It's official! Our next film #TheTwoBills will air February 1 at 9pm ET on ESPN! @NFLFilms @Patriots @Giants pic.twitter.com/YLMNbhMfbd— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 24, 2017
Let Me Sleep
