Whoops!

The Nashville Predators have a loyal fanbase, though maybe not the most detail-oriented. Case in point: Sydney Sanders. The Preds superfan flew all the way to Nashville for Wednesday's game against the Devils, only to arrive at the arena and realize the game is actually in New Jersey. On the bright side, the Predators gave her some good swag for the effort.

Angry golfer of the day

I don't know much about golf but I do know that I'd rather be playing golf in the Bahamas right now then writing Hot Clicks from my apartment at 6:19 in the morning. So calm the F down, Rhein Gibson, and appreciate the good life you have.

Good effort. Now go home.

As someone who grew up with a really bad fake ID, it's refreshing to see an NBA player booted from a trendy Los Angeles night club because he is only 19.

Lauren Phillips: Lovely Lady of the Day Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips Courtesy of Lauren Phillips 1 of 21 Advertisement

Lauren Phillips is another model I've somehow never featured in Hot Clicks and I'm not sure why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Athlete dating in the age of Twitter

You're at a diner. You see a pretty girl. You spend the night planning a way to talk to her. You chicken out and leave. This is how it goes for most people. But when you're the quarterback at a major college, you just send out a tweet and get the date that way.

One way to spend $92

Robot cats make a perfect low-maintenance pet.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

The Super Bowl is nine days away and it's time to start thinking about chips. More specifically, Kettle Brand Chips. They come in a huge variety of flavors and make the perfect Super Bowl snack. With that in mind, I have three cases of Kettle Brand Chips to give away, each containing 12 bags in a variety of flavors (Maple Bacon, Sriracha, Sea Salt and Backyard BBQ, etc.). I'll send a case to the 100th, 200th and 300th person who email me (andy_gray@simail.com) their Super Bowl prediction (with score). Please make the subject line "Kettle Chips."

It's baaaaaack

Who's excited for Vince McMahon to bring back The XFL? pic.twitter.com/fXvPyOdnl7 — SI Vault (@si_vault) January 25, 2018

Team LeBron vs. Team Curry

Team LeBron and Team Steph rosters are set! Which Team do you got? (Repost @nba) pic.twitter.com/wUXP8jdiFt — Foot Locker (@footlocker) January 26, 2018

Odds & Ends

Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel are really excited about the XFL ... Tim Duncan got back $7.5 million from his former, super-shady investor ... Tom Brady still has his Deflategate suspension letter ... The 100 defining moments of the 2017 NFL season ... The 40 most hated NFL players of all time ... How to check the length of the security line before going to the airport ... Grumpy Cat won $700,000 in a California lawsuit ... Walmart is making a Tender app for potatoes ... The 11 best films of this year's Sundance Festival.

At the buzzer!

INSANE FINISH IN COLUMBUS! 😱



Tony Carr and Keita Bates-Diop were unstoppable down the stretch, and Carr had the final answer for @PennStateMBB at the buzzer to seal the upset over No. 13 Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/aoDBprnPRG — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2018

Tom vs. Time, Part 1

Russell Westbrook and the curse of alphabetical order

Westbrook gets asked about being picked by LeBron. Melo yells to “Tell him how you really feel!” Russ says he saw he was last on the list and when we told him it was alphabetical, he yells at Melo “See! I told you!!” pic.twitter.com/sLcUXYmZzd — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 26, 2018

Kick to the jewels

Steven Adams kicks Bradley Beal in the kiwis. Beal is...he’s really upset. pic.twitter.com/B7AOwr8g8E — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 26, 2018

Charles Barkley was on fire last night

Chuck's reaction is PRICELESS pic.twitter.com/gunBz0UJ3U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2018

Paper Scratcher

