Super Bowl Drink and Food Prices

Super Bowl drink prices are SO HIGH.

By Scooby Axson
February 04, 2018

As with any high–profile sporting events, prices for certain things will make the regular consumer want to stay at home. 

But Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis is no exception, but people will still flock to see the Eagles and Patriots and they will still pay outrageous prices for the simple joys in life....like water — a 20oz. bottle will cost you $6. 

eats
Here are some of the drink prices at the concussions at U.S. Bank Stadium. (You might want to hydrate before you get to the stadium)

Beer goes from $11 to $17. 

A hot dog will cost you $8, while a bag of peanuts are $7.

And if you want a basic ham and Swiss sandwich, that's going to cost you $14. 

So make sure your wallet is ready, or stuff yourself before going to the game. 

 

