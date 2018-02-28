Mi gente! Welcome to La Palabra, SI's column delivering the web's best content with a Latino perspective. Sports, pop culture, movies, TV, music, food, travel...you name it. Send tips to luis.echegaray@simail.com or mándame un Tweet.

J BALVIN KEEPS KILLING IT

First he surprised us with a back-to-his-reggaeton-roots joint Ahora...

...and then him and Nicky Nicky Nicky Jam hit us with this insane hit:

LUIS FONSI CHANNELS HIS INNER NSYNC

It was an all-out Puerto Rican battle as Lip Sync Battle brought us back to the early 2000's when Luis Fonsi went against supermodel Joan Smalls. Check out Fonsi's rendition of It's Gonna Be Me:

MAJOR LATINO SOCCER

MLS returns this weekend and we have some great content. First up, here's my piece on the rise of the South American player in MLS and why it matters. Next, our roundtable with some predictions for the 2018 season and Planet Futbol TV's latest episode, offering more MLS preview content. Also, here are interviews with LAFC's Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi!

THIS IS LIZANDRO'S STORY

Lizandro Claros Saravia was just keeping ICE apprised of his college scholarship. Days later, he and his brother were deported to El Salvador and have continued picking up the pieces of their lives in Nicaragua. A must see project from SI's Ben Teitalbaum, Priya Desai and Ryan Mitchel (and subscribe to SI TV on Amazon for more great feature like this).

DOMINICANS IN AMERICA

At almost 2 million, Dominicans are now the fifth-largest Latino group in the U.S. Speaking of Dominicans...

FANTASY BASEBALL: ROBINSON CANO

Despite his age, the Mariners' second baseman is as reliable as ever.

LATINOS AT OSCARS

Here are all the Latino presenters taking part at the Academy Awards.

HOW INSTAGRAM TOOK OVER AND CONQUERED THE NBA

A great piece by Ben Golliver on how the social media giant became the platform of choice for NBA stars, and who actually takes credit for their fruitful relationship.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

