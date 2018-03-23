My favorite tennis match of 2018

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced off yesterday at the Miami Open and it was awesome. It started when Tsitsipas took an emergency toilet break and continued when his shot hit the net (a "let" in tennis speak) and he didn't apologize for it (one of those unwritten rules of tennis). It boiled over after the match when Medvedev tried to fight Tsitsipas for calling him a "bull***t Russian." Watch the whole incident here.

Sweet 16 roundup

Loyola-Chicago continues its improbable tourney run by knocking out Nevada. They advanced to the Elite Eight, along with Kansas State, Florida State and Michigan during Thursday night's action. Other items of interest: Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt was front and center for the game (and now has her own theme song) ... The best and worst from last night's games ... This Kansas State fan has gone (somewhat) viral for his Seinfeld GIFs ... Sweet 16 mascot power rankings ... Safe to say Twitter is firmly on the side of Loyola-Chicago.

Important sports debate of the day

Are tennis balls green or yellow? Roger Federer weighs in.

Jackie Salimen: Lovely Lady of the Day Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio Jason Cowell/Roaming Photo Studio 1 of 21 Advertisement

It's Friday and we're celebrating by featuring Jackie Salimen in Hot Clicks for the first time. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

NBA game played before half-empty arena

If you noticed a sparse crowd at last night's Kings-Hawks game, there's a reason for that. Protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark blocked the entrance before the start of the game. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive ended up addressing the crowd after the game.

What's your favorite SI Cover of 2018?

My choice is Chloe Kim and her dog. What's yours?

Kate Upton contorts herself like a pretzel

Yeah, you're going to want to click on this.

Odds & Ends

Ben Simmons is having a great rookie season off the court as well as on ... This is the best buzzer beater you'll see today ... Tiger Woods needed help 'out of bed every day' due to chronic pain ... Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel got a really bad haircut ... There are now gummy bears that help you tan ... 2006 Twitter was much nicer than the 2018 version ... The Game does not like when his Slovenian fans take selfies with him.

Sister Jean's pregame prayer

"Stay focused. Use your heads and your hearts."



Sister Jean joins @RamblersMBB for a pregame prayer!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/54F2P2d4iM — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2018

Same

Steven Adams on his love for the zoo: “Animals are awesome. I just prefer them to humans.” pic.twitter.com/6QQTXsIMvE — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 22, 2018

Tony Romo can putt

Tony Romo goes DEEP! Back-to-back birdies get the former quarterback back to even par thru 6 @CoralesChamp. pic.twitter.com/3jDM7bDNOK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2018

Never seen this one before

Thanks for the assist, Cam. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/nFttgpaZed — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 22, 2018

When the guest broadcaster has to make a play

NBA stars and their pets

To watch the full episode and subscribe to SI TV, click here.

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.