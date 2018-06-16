Weekend Hot Clicks: It's Iceland-Mania!

The World Cup is just getting underway, but we might already have one of the biggest stories of the tournament in upstart Iceland.

By Andrew Doughty
June 16, 2018

Gummi Ben!

Iceland is the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup but its first-ever goal was met with a not-so-small reaction from legendary announcer Guomundur “Gummi Ben” Benediktsson. Fans back in Reykjavik went ballistic.

The country that keeps on giving

We could have an entire Iceland Hot Clicks. The team goalkeeper—who stopped Messi’s point-blank penalty kick in their 1-1 draw—doubles as a movie director.

Bookmark this page

SI’s Planet Futbol team is crushing World Cup coverage.

No zoo for Kawhi

The San Antonio Zoo is not taking the Kawhi Leonard trade request news well.

Big 12 throwbacks

Throwback uniforms that Big 12 teams should wear this season, including ones from Tomlinson’s TCU days.

Brooklyn Decker

Seems safe

Sign. Me. Up.

He’s still swimming...

Last week, I included the story of Ben Lecomte, the French endurance swimmer, who’s attempting to swim across the Pacific Ocean. Yep, he’s still going:

Odds and Ends

Nigeria soccer fans are not allowed to bring live chickens in stadiums ... Bad Lip Reading for 2017-18 NBA season ... Latest NBA mock drafts, rumors, etc. ... Remember J.J. Hickson? He was arrested for armed robbery … Landon Donovan explained how to fix U.S. soccer and get it back to a World Cup ... The Portuguese broadcaster lost his mind when Ronaldo completed the hat trick ... A little kid accidentally knocked over a $132,000 sculpture at a museum and the parents might have to pay for it.

Pure nightmare fuel

I accidentally stumbled across the trailer for The Nun. I don’t know why I watched the entire thing.

Bull Durham

Friday was the 30th anniversary of the release of Bull Durham. Check out the film’s original trailer:

Will never cease to amaze me

Peterson can run faster sideways and backward than I can forward.

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)