Weekend Hot Clicks: England Fans Are Not Joking About This World Cup

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Charlotte Carroll
July 07, 2018

England Fans Like Their Football

Fans weren't taking any chances on missing the biggest match their country has played in the World Cup in a long time. And their support paid off — The Three Lions are through to the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

While the atmosphere in Russia was strong for the English, it was even more so across the country.

Fans found ways to watch the game at summer weddings. 

They didn't leave their homes — or pubs if we're being more realistic — and helped save the enviroment with limited emissions. 

And they clearly enjoyed what they were seeing at the watch parties. 

England is one step closer to bringing football home.  

Fatherly Moment

Alex Ovechkin's father wasn't in the United States when he won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals just about a month ago. So the two finally shared a moment in Russia on Saturday. 

Ovechkin is in Moscow sharing the trophy with Russian fans and stopped by a World Cup fan zone to chants of his name. The line to see the star stretched on and on, according to Washington Post reporter Isabelle Khurshudyan.

Insta Baby 

Fun fact: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is more Instafamous than you will likely ever be. Serena Williams' daughter has quite the Instagram following — and she's less than a year old. The tennis great said she didn't think twice about sharing photos with the world, according to USA Today.

“For me, it was so natural,” she added. “She’s so fun. I just want to share those moments with everyone. We don’t share a lot on her page, but we do share enough. It’s just so cool.”

Williams' latest upload is of her daughter at Wimbledon where mom is looking for her eighth title. 

Hummm that looks yummy #wimbledon go Mommy

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Williams and Reddit co-owner, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed little baby Alexis last year. 

Bits & Pieces

With England's win over Sweden, David Beckham doesn't need to take a trip to Ikea with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. ... The women's side at Wimbledon is in total choas with only one of the women's top-10 seeds remaining after World No. 1 Simona Halep lost Saturday. ... Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up clutch with an incredible save in the quarterfinals on Friday to keep his team's run going. ... Cristiano Ronaldo already rules Instagram as one of the top followed athletes, but he could be taking over Facebook soon. ... One Wrigley Field worker had trouble recognizing a star player on the visting team team.

Cool Apology

Tensions have thawed and Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez apologized to water coolers everywhere after he took his anger out at two on the Fourth of July. 

I'm sorry, I hope we can be cool again.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️

A post shared by Carlos Gomez (@realcarlosgomez) on

If the two aren't cool after this, there's no hope for reconciliation.

Summer of LeBron 

LeBron James is thriving. He's in Italy after signing a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers. From dancing to "I Will Survive" to posting contemplative pics in beautiful locales, the star doesn't appear bothered by all the free agency drama happening back in the states. 

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Pagethroughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)