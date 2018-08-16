1. The WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place this Sunday on the WWE network, with the preshow beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the main show starting at 7 p.m.

The main event, once again, features Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar. Many expect Reigns to finally beat Lesnar for the title, because Lesnar is supposedly done with the company, but this is the WWE and no one is ever really done with the company.

However, every time Reigns has faced Lesnar, it was thought that Reigns would come out victorious, and he never has. Here are the odds, courtesy of Bovada.lv, for their previous matchups:

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Dubai

Roman Reigns -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar +225 (9/4)

WrestleMania 34

Roman Reigns -850 (2/17)

Brock Lesnar +450 (9/2)

WresteMania 31

Roman Reigns -170 (10/17)

Brock Lesnar +130 (13/10)

All three times, while being a heavy favorite, Reigns lost. Was this Vince McMahon flipping the script to mess with his audience? Did the offshore books get bad script information? Who knows. But this Sunday, yet again, Reigns is the odds on favorite to beat Lesnar. Here are the full odds for the card:

Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak

Cedric Alexander -140 (5/7)

Drew Gulak EVEN (1/1)

The Miz vs Daniel Bryan

The Miz -160 (5/8)

Daniel Bryan +120 (6/5)

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin

Finn Balor -180 (5/9)

Baron Corbin +140 (7/5)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy

Shinsuke Nakamura -375 (4/15)

Jeff Hardy +240 (12/5)

Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler

Seth Rollins -220 (5/11)

Dolph Ziggler +155 (31/20)

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens

Braun Strowman -350 (2/7)

Kevin Owens +225 (9/4)

The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day

The Bludgeon Brothers -140 (5/7)

The New Day EVEN (1/1)

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

AJ Styles -200 (1/2)

Samoa Joe +150 (3/2)

Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey -400 (1/4)

Alexa Bliss +250 (5/2)

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns -280 (4/15)

Brock Lesnar +185 (37/20)

2. Speaking of SummerSlam, in case you missed it yesterday, I interviewed WWE superstar Seth Rollins about his match against Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view and many other topics, including the rumor that The Rock may face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, which didn't thrill Rollins.

You can read the full intervie with Rollins here.

3. John Elway attempted to pull a Kellyanne Conway yesterday and spin nonsense about Colin Kaepernick into truth even though it was a lie. If you're one of the few peopel remaining in his world who cares about facts, here's the fully story: Elways was asked about the Broncos bringing in Colin Kaepernick and said this: "Colin had his chance here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. So, As I said it in my deposition, I don’t know if i’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it"

Kellyanne Move No. 1: Elway acted like he was talking about now, but he was talking about 2016

Kellyanne Move No. 2: Elway didn't offer him a contract. The Broncos tried to trade for Kaepernick, which would've come with a restructured contract and pay cut, which Kaepernick turned down.

Kellyanne Move No. 3: The trade offer took place in 2016 before Kaepernick ever took a knee during the national anthem.

So, to be clear: The Broncos NEVER offered Colin Kaepernick a contract after he decided to take a knee during the national anthem. Facts. They're still a thing and they still matter.

And the cherry on top of the sundae is that Elway may have caused problems for the NFL in it's collusion case with Kaepernick.

4. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with New York Post sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand, who broke the story about ESPN wanting to expand Chris Berman’s role for the upcoming NFL season. In addition to discussing what role Berman would have, Marchand also talks about ESPN using Keith Olbermann on MLB play-by-play, the story behind Bob Ley taking a six-month sabbatical, ESPN’s programming changes, Mike Francesa's app and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

5. Gronk seems to be in midseson form.

6. OK, maybe MLB umpires are good for something.

7. I don't agree at all with Keith Hernandez's take that the Marlins HAD TO hit Braves' slugger Ronald Ocuna, as right-hander Jose Urena did on Wednesday night. I made that clear in Thursday's Traina Thoughts. However, I've also always said that I despise fake, forced apologies, which are meaningless, so I kind of respect Hernandez for doubling down and refusing to apologize, even though he sounds completley ridiculous.

.@keithhernandez talks with @DougWilliamsSNY about last night's comments on Acuña, Ureña and the idea of throwing inside



Read More: https://t.co/x4QvnJ9Ozf pic.twitter.com/twH3m6j25g — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) August 16, 2018

IN CLOSING: Only 20 days until the first gmae of the NFL season. The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to appear.