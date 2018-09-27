Traina Thoughts: Bully Mike Gundy Theatens Media Into Not Asking Harmless Question

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy threatens media with loss of player access.

By Jimmy Traina
September 27, 2018

1. Mike Gundy, who is best known for an over-the-top, unstable rant instead of actually winning (zero national titles, zero playoff appearances, one Big 12 championship in 13 seasons), has pulled yet another bush-league move. This time, he's threatening to pull the media's access to players if they dare ask a very valid question.

Senior wide receiver Jalen McCleskey made the decision to redshirt and transfer, but Gundy does not want reporters asking his teammates about it. College coaches ditch kids for bigger paying jobs constantly, college coaches berate and verbally abuse players on a regular basis. But a question about a teammate bolting the school is where the line gets drawn?

Oklahoma State's paper, The O'Colly, has the full recap of Gundy's plot and it's worth your time.

Gundy, of course, didn't have the guts to threaten the media personally. He sent his media relations coordinator to do his dirty work. 

The worst part of this story is that the media buckled and no one asked any Oklahoma State players about McCleskey. Every single media person in Stillwater that day should've asked players about McCleskey and forced Gundy to ban them all, but at least the kids at The O'Colly were brave enough to reveal the entire story.

2. A la carte games are coming to the NBA. The forward-thinking league is offering fans a chance to watch any game starting in the fourth quarter for $1.99.

3. You've never seen a ground ball like this.

View this post on Instagram

Spin move.

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on

4. Despite what ESPN wants you to think here is more proof that nobody in America cares about Alex Rodriguez.

5. The Dan Le Batard Show put Kawhi Leonard's memorable press conference to music and it's mesmerizing.

6. There are many surreal stats regarding Jacob deGrom's season, but this recap of his 32 outings sums up why he should be the NL Cy Young winner.

7. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore told me on the latest SI Media Podcast that his dream job would be calling a WWE match. He also revelaed the sport he never wants to call and the sport he wishes he was good enough to call. You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I watched the "Drug Testing" episode of The Office last night. I think this was Rainn Wilson's best performance in the show's history (after maybe the opening of "Stress Relief.")

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Rams won't have Aqib Talib or Marcus Peters on Thursday night, but they'll still cover the 7.5-point spread.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)