1. Mike Gundy, who is best known for an over-the-top, unstable rant instead of actually winning (zero national titles, zero playoff appearances, one Big 12 championship in 13 seasons), has pulled yet another bush-league move. This time, he's threatening to pull the media's access to players if they dare ask a very valid question.

An OSU SID, on behalf of coach Mike Gundy, threatened the press corps with the loss of player availability for the rest of the season if any one of them asked players Tuesday about a player's departure this week. @spj_tweets @APSE_sportmedia @rcfp @collegemedia @1stAmendmentCtr — Joey Senat (@Joey_Senat) September 26, 2018

Senior wide receiver Jalen McCleskey made the decision to redshirt and transfer, but Gundy does not want reporters asking his teammates about it. College coaches ditch kids for bigger paying jobs constantly, college coaches berate and verbally abuse players on a regular basis. But a question about a teammate bolting the school is where the line gets drawn?

Oklahoma State's paper, The O'Colly, has the full recap of Gundy's plot and it's worth your time.

Gundy, of course, didn't have the guts to threaten the media personally. He sent his media relations coordinator to do his dirty work.

The worst part of this story is that the media buckled and no one asked any Oklahoma State players about McCleskey. Every single media person in Stillwater that day should've asked players about McCleskey and forced Gundy to ban them all, but at least the kids at The O'Colly were brave enough to reveal the entire story.

2. A la carte games are coming to the NBA. The forward-thinking league is offering fans a chance to watch any game starting in the fourth quarter for $1.99.

NBA releases pricing/details on it's new and innovative pay-per-game option. You can buy any game starting in the fourth quarter for $1.99. pic.twitter.com/S1Dhv7HXHy — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 27, 2018

3. You've never seen a ground ball like this.

4. Despite what ESPN wants you to think here is more proof that nobody in America cares about Alex Rodriguez.

News: Alex Rodriguez is already out at 'Good Morning America' https://t.co/TDRxj0xZqA — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 26, 2018

5. The Dan Le Batard Show put Kawhi Leonard's memorable press conference to music and it's mesmerizing.

Oh wow. @LeBatardShow turned the Kawhi presser into a song and it is amazing. well done, @MichaelRyanRuiz pic.twitter.com/NAuwhgy6Jx — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) September 27, 2018

6. There are many surreal stats regarding Jacob deGrom's season, but this recap of his 32 outings sums up why he should be the NL Cy Young winner.

Jacob deGrom made 32 starts this season.

He allowed 0 runs in 8 starts

He allowed 1 run in 10 starts

He allowed 2 runs in 5 starts

He allowed 3 runs in 8 starts

He allowed 4 runs in 1 start

He never allowed more than four runs in any start — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 27, 2018

7. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore told me on the latest SI Media Podcast that his dream job would be calling a WWE match. He also revelaed the sport he never wants to call and the sport he wishes he was good enough to call. You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I watched the "Drug Testing" episode of The Office last night. I think this was Rainn Wilson's best performance in the show's history (after maybe the opening of "Stress Relief.")

IN CLOSING: Rams won't have Aqib Talib or Marcus Peters on Thursday night, but they'll still cover the 7.5-point spread.