Ryder Cup Roundup

First, with the Ryder Cup in France, you must have the TV schedule handy ... Rory McIlroy crapped on hecklers with a huge putt and smack talk of his own ... U.S. and European teams halved a hole with triple bogeys ... Phil Mickelson was benched.

Sell Connecticut to Canada

Here is the most popular Halloween candy in each state and I’ve never hated Connecticut more.

Kevin Ollie in trouble

More bad news for the unemployed Kevin Ollie: The NCAA issued an unethical conduct charge against him that could keep him out of college basketball for a long time.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Netflix is bringing Sabrina back next month...but with a horrific twist.

It’s always Bracketology season

Six months until Selection Sunday...but it’s never too early for Preseason Bracketology.

Chase Carter

Chase Carter is one HOT rookie. 🔥 https://t.co/nBAyv4xoUr pic.twitter.com/VzKemXvmwA — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 28, 2018

I can’t stop looking at this picture

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

Best of luck Alex

These were stunning

Those Tulane helmets are indeed good. pic.twitter.com/U88AEF2Uvf — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 29, 2018

Odds and Ends

Hat tip to you

Speechless. 😲🤯🔥



AMAZING catch by Grayson Whited. pic.twitter.com/6ZLQnA8yS0 — Hudl (@Hudl) September 29, 2018

This is wild

Happy 65th Anny

