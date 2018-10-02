1. It was announced Monday that The Atlantic has hired former ESPN personality Jemele Hill.

Given that The Athletic is constantly hiring writers away from other sports media companies (Hi, Richard Deitsch! Miss you.), many people immediately assumed Hill was joining the pay site. Of course, people not reading things clearly on Twitter was also a factor, but the bottom line is that anarchy ensued Monday.

Not to pat myself on the back, but I knew right away the mix up was going to be a thing.

Show of hands: How many people first read that as The Athletic just how out habit. https://t.co/f9WlnYrzE1 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 1, 2018

I got many replies and DMs from readers and people in sports media telling me they thought she had joined The Athletic until they read my tweet.

Oh snap! Until this moment I thought it was The Athletic — Fabian Silvas (@uofmfabian) October 2, 2018

🤚 until I read your tweet!!! — Jason Howarth (@sportsmktgguy) October 1, 2018

oh my hahhaa I’m a bit foggy this morning & I 100% read the Athletic. Read your tweet again and didn’t get it and had to go back again to see Atlantic 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Señor Darren (@dazunderscore) October 1, 2018

I re-read it 3 times and was confused by your comment before finally realizing it didn't say the athletic haha. — Mark Pelrine (@markpelrine) October 1, 2018

However, I didn't realize someone would actually be so confused they'd cancel their Athletic subscription.

Jemele Hill uses racism, identity politics, and virulent anti-Trump rhetoric to incite and divide. Sad to have to cancel my The Athletic subscription but just did. — Chris McConn (@mcconn_chris) October 1, 2018

It wasn't just haters who made the mistake. Hill fans botched things, as well.

Jemele Hill signing a major blemish on The Athletic. — Franklin S Llewellyn (@LlewSteele) October 1, 2018

Athletic bosses once they see the spike and dip in subscriptions: pic.twitter.com/4n2eYVfWqb — K A B (@BlkLarryDavid) October 1, 2018

Jemele Hill joined the Athletic? I might finally subscribe! — jo pérez (@filistene) October 2, 2018

Best of luck at The Athletic! — ChrisPaulRoney (@ChrisPaulRoney) October 1, 2018

And so did one of the biggest sports media companies in the world.

Jemele Hill will join The Athletic to cover "the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender and culture." https://t.co/pCL1ESwGPm — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 1, 2018

Things got so bad, even Hill had to send up a PSA.

I may wind up doing this several times today. I’m at the @TheAtlantic NOT The Athletic. Read slower people lol https://t.co/g4tUxhi9PF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 1, 2018

2. It would be impossible to sum up everything Patrick Mahomes did Monday night, but here's a condensed summary:

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 192 yards out of the pocket tonight, the most such passing yards in the last 10 seasons. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2018

Per ESPN, Denver had won 65 consecutive games when leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter entering tonight's game.



Patrick Mahomes put an end to that. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 2, 2018

In Pat Mahomes' worst game as #Chiefs starter, he:



-Snaps #Broncos 38-game streak of not allowing 300-yard passer

- Scores first career rush TD

- Commits 0 turnovers

- Orchestrates 4th-quarter comeback on road vs division foe

- Improves to 5-0 as #Chiefs starter (4 wins on road) — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 2, 2018

He also saved the game by completing a pass left-handed, and most important, helped the Chiefs cover the 3.5-point spread.

This photo basically sums it all up.

3. It's a new season, so Joel Embiid has new materal. Monday night, he took to Instagram to tell Magic rookie Mo Bamba that he was "BBQ chicken."

It's never too early for Joel Embiid to get these jokes off pic.twitter.com/ozim9plHhy — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 2, 2018

4. Scott Van Pelt gives us all a lesson on what is and isn't a bad beat in this week's edition of "Bad Beats."

5. Monday Night Raw was in Seattle this week, so Elias took a shot at the SuperSonics, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Listen to how long that boo lasted. Also, props to Renee Young for the excellent Detlef Schremp reference.

.@IAmEliasWWE said having a basketball team in Seattle doesn't make sense. The people of Seattle didn't like that ONE BIT. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JSLE0mE73N — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2018

6. If this is how Brewers slugger Eric Thames celebrates Game 163, I'd love to see what he does if Milwaukee wins a playoff series.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since 91-year-old Tommy Lasorda partied with the Dodgers on Monday after they beat the Rockies in Game 163, I thought I'd feature a vintage clip of the former L.A. skipper.

IN CLOSING: I'm just not ready offer a definitive take on the new Monday Night Football booth, but I'll say this: It's not working and the reason is because it's three people instead of two.