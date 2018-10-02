So a horse walks into a bar

It sounds like the start of a bad joke but it actually happened last week in France.

A horse broke free from its trainer at a racetrack in Chantilly, about 30 miles north of Paris, and took off across the street—into a sports bar where patrons can place bets on races at the neighboring track.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on a Monday, so there were only seven customers in the bar. No one was injured but the owner, Stephane Jasmin, told the Ouest-France newspaper that the incident could have been more dangerous if it had happened just a few minutes earlier. A group of customers had just left the bar to catch the 9:55 train.

“There was quite a panic. I still can’t quite believe it happened,” Jasmin told Reuters.

Patrick Mahomes put on a show

The numbers weren’t nearly as gaudy as in the first three games but Patrick Mahomes proved again last night that he’s the real deal. He was absolutely magical outside the pocket and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to come back from a 10-point deficit. The highlight reel is really something.

Puig makes a guarantee

Puig just being Puig. 😆🍾 pic.twitter.com/Gdhof6A5FP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 2, 2018

Yasiel Puig, shirtless, glistening with beer and champagne and triple-fisting Budweisers, guaranteed not only that the Dodgers are going back to the World Series but that they’re going to win it this time.

Kyrie Irving apologizes, almost two years too late

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat. #Under30Summit pic.twitter.com/uJH3fNbPqS — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

I feel partly responsible for bringing Kyrie’s Flat Earth nonsense in the (definitely round) world. (My post about his comments on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast was the first by a major outlet.) I thought everyone would laugh at Kyrie’s obviously absurd idea and we’d all move on with our lives.

But no, he kept insisting he was serious and encouraging everyone to “do your own research.” (He did his “research” on Instagram.) A bunch of other NBA players said they agree with Kyrie, and one teacher expressed frustration that his middle school students believe Earth is flat because Kyrie said so. He even used the Flat Earth theory to sell shoes.

Anyway, Kyrie apologized yesterday for perpetuating the conspiracy. I hope that means I don’t have to write about it again.

Bits & Pieces

It’s been 10 years since the Auburn-Mississippi State game that ended 3–2 and, in the eyes of one Bulldogs assistant, “set football back 20 years.” ... TMZ has the bodycam footage from Jayson Werth’s DUI arrest and it’s not pretty. ... Alex Trebek was the moderator for the Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate and kicked things off with a joke about the Eagles. ... Steve-O, the guy you probably remember from Jackass, just celebrated 10 years of sobriety by running a triathlon. ... Concussions have dropped sharply (in one conference) after the NCAA changed its kickoff rules in 2016.

Mike Gundy gets trolled

You asked for it. Here's the audio of Mike Gundy's time on the Big 12 teleconference getting hacked today. #Big12 #OkState pic.twitter.com/S686OBVsQG — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) October 1, 2018

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy threw a fit last week after reporters had the gall to ask Cowboys players for their thoughts on a teammate’s decision to transfer. Well, he held a conference call yesterday and a few “journalists” called in to ask him some extremely sarcastic questions.

Interception of the year

Thumbs up or thumbs down on these Islanders jerseys?

Just in time for the season - some fresh @adidashockey threads for the @NYIslanders. pic.twitter.com/5LLeXZM1Vy — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2018

Thumbs up or thumbs down on these bootleg triple crowns?

Bless these Brewers fans who went to Burger King, got some Burger King crowns and then transformed them into Christian Yelich triple crown crowns pic.twitter.com/hgw6rhNpO2 — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 1, 2018

Thumbs up, down or sideways on Booger McFarland’s fingers

(This reminded me of this quiz I made of gross finger injuries.)

The look on the trainer’s face says it all

Ron Baker really put his contact lens in his mouth and then put it back in his eye 🤢 pic.twitter.com/iPCAmYSc0a — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 2, 2018

The suspicious coconuts are no longer a threat

Amazing, the Italian police have blown up a bag full of coconuts and have now reopened Rome airport. Here are the exploded coconuts: pic.twitter.com/LnHhYevWIE — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 1, 2018

There’s only one candidate to vote for this fall

This message has been approved by Jacob deGrom. pic.twitter.com/TQK3rWb86R — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 1, 2018

This might be the most anticipated video game of the year

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.