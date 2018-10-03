Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Alex Rodriguez Tried to Pull a Fast One, but Viewers Weren't Having It

Boston Globe

Viewers didn't let Alex Rodriguez get away with saying the Javy Baez-Nolan Arenado hug was the "craziest thing he's ever seen"

By Jimmy Traina
October 03, 2018

1. If you read Traina Thoughts or follow me on Twitter, you know I'm not objective when it comes to Alex Rodriguez, so I'm just going to present facts here.

After listening to Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza and Rodriguez for two innings on ESPN on Tuesday night, I headed over to ESPN2 to watch the "StatCast" broadcast of the game. I'm not a huge Sabermetrics guy, but the telecast was very enjoyable and play-by-play man Jason Benetti was outstanding.

Meanwhile, over on big ESPN, it seems A-Rod was having many issues. For starters, getting names right was a problem.

He forgot Christian Yelich existed and said Javy Baez was the NL MVP.

In addition, Rodriguez, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season because of PED use, apparently lectured viewers about "the rules are the rules" when there was a controversial call about baserunner interference. Again, Twitter never forgets.

And then for the icing on the cake, Rodriguez said that Javy Baez running into and hugging Nolan Arenado was the "strangest thing he's ever seen on a baseball field."

I'll now turn things over to Twitter.

Since Twitter did a solid job covering A-Rod's slap of Arroyo's glove, I'll provide you with the video of Rodriguez screaming at a Blue Jays third baseman one time while he tried to catch a pop up.

Hopefully ESPN continues to offer a second telecast for viewers who don't enjoy the Vasgersian, Mendoza, Rodriguez booth.

2. Let's check in with last night's starting pitcher for the Cubs, Jon Lester, to get his feeling on the team's 2-1 loss.

3. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Sports Business Journal media reporter John Ourand, who talks about the NFL's ratings increase in 2018. What's the reason for it? Will it continue? Is it surprising. We also talked about what is and isn't working with ESPN's Monday Night Football booth. (Spoiler: John is not a fan of Booger McFarland's chair contraption.)

Following Ourand is an interview with TBS's Brian Anderson, who will call Wednesday's A's-Yankees Wild Card Game as well as the ALDS and ALCS. Anderson, who does Brewers games during the regular sesaon, talks about the challenges of transitioning from one team to the AL playoffs. He also talks about broadcasting the NCAA tournament and NBA playoffs and the differences with each event, his relationship with the legendary Bob Uecker and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. This is code for, "PLEASE, PLEASE, PRETTY PLEASE, DON'T EVER TWEET ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANTHEM EVER AGAIN AND CAUSE THAT CONTROVERSY TO GET RE-STARTED AGAIN."

5. In what might be the dumbest, but most important Twitter controversy of the year, I'd just like to say if you're a flincher truther, I hate you. This was still an insane move by Kobe. Good job by Rachel Nichols setting the record straight.

6. Grown men, many of them millionaires, have been banned from playing a video game. 

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Nobody had better old-school '80s vignettes than the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase. Mr. Perfect was second.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: If the Yankees are just going to lose to the Red Sox in the next series, I'd rather they just lose Wednesday night to the A's. Is that weird?

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)