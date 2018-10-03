1. If you read Traina Thoughts or follow me on Twitter, you know I'm not objective when it comes to Alex Rodriguez, so I'm just going to present facts here.

After listening to Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza and Rodriguez for two innings on ESPN on Tuesday night, I headed over to ESPN2 to watch the "StatCast" broadcast of the game. I'm not a huge Sabermetrics guy, but the telecast was very enjoyable and play-by-play man Jason Benetti was outstanding.

Meanwhile, over on big ESPN, it seems A-Rod was having many issues. For starters, getting names right was a problem.

Here’s A-Rod calling Ian Desmond “Desmond Howard” 😂 pic.twitter.com/x5RujpFBgX — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 3, 2018

So far Alex Rodriguez has called Ian Desmond “Desmond Howard” and Bud Black “Buddy Bell.” I guess ARod is channeling Harry Caray in the Wrigley broadcast booth tonight. — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) October 3, 2018

ARod just called Albert Almora Jr “Almonte” and we’re 17 minutes into the postseason and I already hate ARod. RESEARCH PLAYER NAMES AS A MINIMUM — Scare-ah Weinstein (@slwein) October 3, 2018

He forgot Christian Yelich existed and said Javy Baez was the NL MVP.

When A-Rod says that Javy Baez has been the MVP all season... pic.twitter.com/8zdnIVQie1 — Josi Elder (@josi_elder) October 3, 2018

A-Rod..... Baez has been the MVP all year? Do they served booze in the booth? #YelichMVP — Phil Giuffre (@PhilGiuffre2) October 3, 2018

A-Rod is a moron. "The guy on deck (David Dahl) might be the hottest hitter in baseball." Somebody better tell Christian Yelich. — Away Games Podcast (@AwayGamesPod) October 3, 2018

Did A-Rod just call David Dahl the hottest hitter in baseball? What happened to Christian Yelich? — J Scott (@Daddy_Longhorn) October 3, 2018

In addition, Rodriguez, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season because of PED use, apparently lectured viewers about "the rules are the rules" when there was a controversial call about baserunner interference. Again, Twitter never forgets.

Love that ARod is talking about the rules being the rules when he literally knocked the ball out of a pitchers hand.



And did PEDs. — Max (@maxinrightfield) October 3, 2018

Arod talking rules are rules and the dude juiced for prob most of his career lol — Head Honcho of Handsomeness (@DPlonz4255) October 3, 2018

Arod... saying rules are the rules...biggest cheater out there — chris litsey (@litseyco85) October 3, 2018

“The rules are the rules” coming from ARod is hilarious — NBA Polls (@LeadingNBAPolls) October 3, 2018

Arod preaching about rules lmao — Shula (@Sourderm) October 3, 2018

A Rod talking about the MLB rules, my dude, weren’t you pumping your ass with steroids to stay relevant? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ @AROD — Brandon (@bpalacios171) October 3, 2018

Dumb A Rod quote, “Rules are rules.” That is ironic coming from the guy that used steroids and literally cheated whenever he could... #CubsVsRockies @AROD — Matt Simpson (@mattsimpson1627) October 3, 2018

rules are the rules AROD ??? except for steroids — Mike Gilmore (@vanhalenroth) October 3, 2018

And then for the icing on the cake, Rodriguez said that Javy Baez running into and hugging Nolan Arenado was the "strangest thing he's ever seen on a baseball field."

I'll now turn things over to Twitter.

Gotta love ARod saying “that’s the weirdest thing I’ve seen in a baseball game” when he once did this pic.twitter.com/MClZUZ5Y8T — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) October 3, 2018

ARod is gonna be critical of postseason base running decorum? For real. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) October 3, 2018

ARod just said Baez' hug was the strangest thing he's "ever seen on a baseball field."



Hey pink lips you forget about this? Huh slappy? pic.twitter.com/kazwhRFNuY — Steve (@goingtopshelf) October 3, 2018

Tell us more about “rules” ARod pic.twitter.com/eqlSV1Me2C — Justin Allen (@Allen_Justin) October 3, 2018

"Strangest thing I've ever seen on a baseball field." — Alex Rodriguez, who screams at infielders catching his popups — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 3, 2018

LOL about @AROD saying that’s the strangest play he’s ever seen... pic.twitter.com/j8VYKg1xPa — Triple B (@bbbprinting) October 3, 2018

Arod just said the Baez play was the strangest play he has ever seen this coming from a player that tried to knock a ball out of the mit of the first baseman. pic.twitter.com/AeCISbXaqs — Mike Burley (@burley1779) October 3, 2018

My gosh, I guess I missed a lot of Sunday Night games this year because it just struck me how grotesquely unlistenable A-Rod is in the booth. God. Awful. — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) October 3, 2018

Tonight hasn’t been A-Rod’s finest performance — Gus Ramsey (@GusRamsey) October 3, 2018

Since Twitter did a solid job covering A-Rod's slap of Arroyo's glove, I'll provide you with the video of Rodriguez screaming at a Blue Jays third baseman one time while he tried to catch a pop up.

Hopefully ESPN continues to offer a second telecast for viewers who don't enjoy the Vasgersian, Mendoza, Rodriguez booth.

2. Let's check in with last night's starting pitcher for the Cubs, Jon Lester, to get his feeling on the team's 2-1 loss.

Jon Lester: “Sometimes you need to get your dick knocked in the dirt to appreciate it. Maybe we needed that.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2018

3. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Sports Business Journal media reporter John Ourand, who talks about the NFL's ratings increase in 2018. What's the reason for it? Will it continue? Is it surprising. We also talked about what is and isn't working with ESPN's Monday Night Football booth. (Spoiler: John is not a fan of Booger McFarland's chair contraption.)

Following Ourand is an interview with TBS's Brian Anderson, who will call Wednesday's A's-Yankees Wild Card Game as well as the ALDS and ALCS. Anderson, who does Brewers games during the regular sesaon, talks about the challenges of transitioning from one team to the AL playoffs. He also talks about broadcasting the NCAA tournament and NBA playoffs and the differences with each event, his relationship with the legendary Bob Uecker and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. This is code for, "PLEASE, PLEASE, PRETTY PLEASE, DON'T EVER TWEET ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANTHEM EVER AGAIN AND CAUSE THAT CONTROVERSY TO GET RE-STARTED AGAIN."

'@NFLCommish Roger Goodell praises @realDonaldTrump’s “leadership and determination” for North American trade agreement clause that would allow local TV ads to be shown in Canada during the Super Bowl. https://t.co/lSJZwXFV71 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 3, 2018

5. In what might be the dumbest, but most important Twitter controversy of the year, I'd just like to say if you're a flincher truther, I hate you. This was still an insane move by Kobe. Good job by Rachel Nichols setting the record straight.

A thorough investigation of #Flinchgate, in which @DarthAmin calls Fraud, @PaulPierce34 and I defend Kobe, and I end up hitting Amin in the head with a basketball 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gxRoVHN8PM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 2, 2018

6. Grown men, many of them millionaires, have been banned from playing a video game.

Horvat on Fortnite: Yeah, that's definitely a no-go on the road. No more Fortnite. No more bringing video games on the road. It's strictly team meals, team dinners, and hanging out with the guys. So we put an end to that #canucks — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) October 2, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Nobody had better old-school '80s vignettes than the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase. Mr. Perfect was second.

IN CLOSING: If the Yankees are just going to lose to the Red Sox in the next series, I'd rather they just lose Wednesday night to the A's. Is that weird?