Malik Monk forgot his jersey so he had to go back to the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/O0FottoAU2 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 2, 2018

I bring my computer home from work every day so I can write this column as soon as I wake up, and now that I’ve been doing it for a few months it’s just a regular part of my routine. But there was one day when I had first started that I finished Hot Clicks, showered and got on the train, only to arrive at the office and realize I’d forgotten my computer at home.

I imagine that’s sort of how Hornets guard Malik Monk felt when he took off his warmup shirt by the scorer’s table last night. Monk was trying to check into the game but was only wearing an undershirt.

This is why you have a preseason, so you can remember how to dress yourself.

MLB produced the perfect hype video for playoff baseball...

I’m cautiously optimistic that baseball will stop being so stuck up some time in the next five years. This video is full of the game’s young stars having fun and ignoring the unwritten rules. Hopefully when guys like Brian McCann and Madison Bumgarner are out of the league that won’t be frowned upon anymore.

...and the playoffs are off to a thrilling start

The Rockies squeezed past the Cubs in 13 innings, 2–1, thanks to a two-out, two-strike knock by third catcher Tony Wolters. The low score doesn’t do the game justice, though. There was plenty of drama throughout, with both teams squandering prime scoring chances. Oh, and Javier Baez hugged Nolan Arenado to break up a double play opportunity and nobody did anything about it.

Bits & Pieces

Former New York radio host and alleged scammer Craig Carton pretended to be a producer for Hamilton as part of the scam, prosecutors allege. ... Ichiro will be on the Mariners’ roster when they open the regular season next year in Japan. ... Seattle is extremely, extremely close to getting an NHL expansion team. ... Kanye West thinks LeBron never should have left Cleveland, so I think we can all agree it was a good idea for LeBron to leave Cleveland. ... Officials in Arkansas have ruled out Satan as the cause of a massive flaming sinkhole. ... Canucks veterans have officially banned their younger teammates from playing Fortnite on road trips. ... An elected official in Florida resigned after she allegedly stunk up a hotel room with weed so badly that it had to be cleaned professionally.

Hockey is back tonight

Martellus Bennett is living the good life

I wouldn't pass the drug test. Lol. Been on that @wizkhalifa diet. Kush & OJ https://t.co/0llLqPQvAu — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 2, 2018

Rutgers “only” threw three picks vs. the Jayhawks, but point well taken

Dana Holgorsen asked about Kansas having eight different defenders with interceptions. "That's the Rutgers factor." pic.twitter.com/wutVYyThJt — Chris Anderson (@CMAnderson247) October 2, 2018

I linked to this story on Monday but this anecdote is also worth highlighting

There are a lot of great details in this profile of John Urschel but my favorite is Joe Flacco's elite gift-giving abilities https://t.co/Vhs5VsaBc3 pic.twitter.com/75OtT1feWA — Samer (@Samer) October 3, 2018

Shooting a long two is a misdemeanor in Houston

"My bad!"



–Melo apologizing to the Rockets bench after making a long two 😅 pic.twitter.com/BNhKYbA2zI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 3, 2018

Paul Pierce has a very bad Flat Earth take

So @KyrieIrving apologized for saying the earth was flat (shoutout all the science teachers), but then @PaulPierce34...oh boy... pic.twitter.com/cRZOACFuFL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 2, 2018

Gritty, Welcome to The Resistance

Green Day’s “American Idiot” is heard faintly from inside the protest pic.twitter.com/Q6h6FsQZ52 — Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) October 2, 2018

Protesters speaking out against President Trump during his visit to Philadelphia yesterday co-opted the image of the city’s new hero—Gritty. The Flyers mascot was featured prominently on posters the activists carried, including at least one that noted that the rotund orange creature and the mascot look awfully similar.

Busy off day for the A’s Wild Card starter

A's reliever Liam Hendriks...



- Will start tomorrow

- Walked 10.5 miles yesterday

- Went to the "Heavenly bodies" exhibit at the Met

- Is currently reading a book on the Battle of Hastings in 1066 pic.twitter.com/IvR4nnCkD0 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 2, 2018

Japan continues to do things better than North America could imagine

Found a beer vending machine in downtown Tokyo!! pic.twitter.com/tgvwcapVj6 — Simon Dingley (@SimonDingleyCBC) October 2, 2018

Fans in Europe are something else, man

A fan threw a cabbage at Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce today...



"The guy who is being questioned…unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone."



Mental 😮 pic.twitter.com/I3zdQJclMB — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) October 2, 2018

Flight makes emergency stop after man refuses to stop doing pull-ups on the plane

A good song

