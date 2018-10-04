1. Nick Saban—one of the most unlikable people in all of sports—is angry.

Of course, since he's a football coach, his reason for being angry is ridiculous. You see, Saban is all pissy because some Alabama fans decided to skip Saturday's game against Louisiana Lafayette. The Crimson Tide were 49-point favorites and won the game 56-14, yet Saban is ticked off because fans didn't waste four hours of their Saturday watching nonsense.

Nick Saban said he was "disappointed" there weren't more students at the game this past Saturday vs. Louisiana-Lafayette



Said they're working to address that. Said the students aren't entitled to anything. Said the players work too hard to not be supported.



(He's pretty heated) — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) October 3, 2018

Yes, his players do work hard and should be supported, but the fans also work hard during the week and they can do whatever they want with their lives and their free time on a Saturday and aren't obligated to sit through a useless football game.

.@AlabamaFTBL #NickSaban goes off Wednesday night on too many empty seats at the stadium last weekend.



You can tell this has building up over the last few days.



Classic Saban and he does not hold back!#Bama#RollTide @finebaum @ClayTravis @darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/p7BQnptEfQ — Rick Karle (@RickKarle) October 3, 2018

Yes, Nick Saban, who makes $8.3 million this season, is going to lecture people for not showing up to what is in reality an exhibition game. Get over yourself.

2. This is an absolutely stunning quote from A's pitcher Fernando Rodney.

Fernando Rodney with a refreshingly honest postgame quote: "Once I saw how Judge hit that ball, I thought to myself... this is over." https://t.co/0iegP2XmZP — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 4, 2018

Aaron Judge's home run happened in the FIRST INNING. Rodney, down 2-0 in the first inning, basically gave up on his team? And admitted it? Wow. The quote is even more damning since Rodney entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up two runs without recording an out.

3. The single-best moment in Wednesday night's A's-Yankees game was Aroldis Chapman's reaction to Giancarlo Stanton's mammoth home run.

In his first postseason game, Giancarlo Stanton puts one in orbit

(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/77Hyjfitsi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 4, 2018

After seeing this photo this morning, I'm not surprised Stanton can hit a ball like that.

I knew @Giancarlo818 was jacked, but I didn't realize he was basically @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/GmZexczy0T — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2018

4. Two weeks ago, Jets running back Isaiah Crowell scored a touchdown and celebrated by pretending to wipe his butt with the ball.

Wipe it up, Isaiah Crowell pic.twitter.com/5XV4Ow0hgL — Glenn Christmas (@rgxmas) September 21, 2018

Crowell has now parlayed that move into an endorsement deal with a company called Dude Wipes.

A wipe to remember. We’ve got you covered @IsaiahCrowell34 pic.twitter.com/8T2kszji4o — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) October 2, 2018

And that has led to the single dumbest take on the internet today.

#Jets Isaiah Crowell embarrasses organization with toilet-paper sub endorsement deal.



Todd Bowles should have benched him for part of last week’s game, but he was in a tricky spot.



Don’t lose sight of who’s to blame: The clueless player.



Story: https://t.co/w2Lf4goIdL pic.twitter.com/C9hdUs1pAg — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 4, 2018

You would think Crowell rubbed actual feces on the ball based on this reaction.

5. Here are two good tweets.

Woj should 100% be allowed to use the Presidential Alert system — /r/NBA (@NBA_Reddit) October 3, 2018

Tom Rinaldi, boarding a flight this morning, greeted the flight attendant with, “Good morning! What are your hopes and dreams?” She began weeping uncontrollably. Flight delayed. pic.twitter.com/ANPCoFq6Ve — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) October 4, 2018

6. NFL ratings are up across the board this season. Why? Is this a surprise? Will it last? I discussed all of this and more (including where ESPN's new Monday Night Football booth is at after four weeks) with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand on the latest SI Media Podcast. The show also features an interview with TBS's Brian Anderson, who will call Yankees-Red Sox followed by the ALCS. You can llisten to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 2003, the Marlins eliminated the Giants with a win in the NLDS. The following day Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, a huge San Francisco fan, got on WFAN in New York and unleashed one of the greatest rants in radio history.

IN CLOSING: There's nothing dumber than betting against the Patriots. Having said that, I'm taking the Colts +10.5 on Thursday night.