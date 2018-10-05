Traina Thoughts: Yankees-Red Sox Get All the Primetime Games, Angering Astros-Indians Fans

Getty Images

The Astros-Indians series is relegated to all afternoon games because of Yankees-Red Sox.

By Jimmy Traina
October 05, 2018

1. When the Yankees completed their win against the A's on Wednesday night to set up a New York-Boston ALDS, you can be very confident that executives for TBS (which airs the AL playoffs) and for MLB basically turned into Meg Ryan during her famous scene in When Harry Met Sally.

Everyone outside of New York and Boston hates the Yankees and Red Sox, yet nothing in the sport draws ratings like the Yankees and Red Sox. 

So it's not a surprise that TBS would take advantage of the series by giving them a lot of primetime slots since nothing in sports matters more than money. However, the network is giving Yankees-Red Sox all the primetime slots, relegating the Astros-Indians to nothing but afternoon games. The Astros-Indians series can move to primetime if Yankees-Red Sox ends in three or four games, but if it goes five, here's what the schedules look like:

YANKEES-RED SOX
Game 1: 7:32 pm, Friday
Game 2: 8:15 pm, Saturday
Game 3: 7:40 pm, Monday
Game 4: 8:07 pm, Tuesday
Game 5: 7:40 pm. Thursday

INDIANS-ASTROS
Game 1: 2:05, Friday
Game 2: 4:37, Saturday
Game 3: 1:30, Monday
Game 4: 4:35, Tuesday
Game 5: 4:07 Thursday

I'm a die-hard Yankees fan and even I think TBS should've thrown Astros and Indians fans a bone by giving them at least one primetime slot, especially with four of the possible five games taking place during the week when people are at work and school.

Others felt the same way.

On the bright side, at least this guy isn't scheduling the MLB playoffs.

2. LeBron James showed up to the arena for Thursday night's preseason game in a Colin Kaepernick T-shirt.

Getty Images

3. NFL ratings are up across the board this season. Why? Is this a surprise? Will it last? I discussed all of this and more (including where ESPN's new Monday Night Football booth is at after four weeks) with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand on the latest SI Media Podcast. The show also features an interview with TBS's Brian Anderson, who will call Yankees-Red Sox followed by the ALCS. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. Ndamukong Suh is practicing how to sack the quarterback without driving him down to the ground with his body weight.

5. Joel Embiid is such a happy guy he even gives out kisses during games.

6. The Week 5 edition of The MMQB Gambling Podcast is live for your handicapping listening pleasure.

7. RANDOM YOU TUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE is celebrating the 1,000th episode of SmackDown a week from Tuesday. So let's close out the week with a vintage Rock promo in which he sings The Smackdown Hotel.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Chiefs -3 vs. the Jaguars is the best bet on Sunday.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)