1. When the Yankees completed their win against the A's on Wednesday night to set up a New York-Boston ALDS, you can be very confident that executives for TBS (which airs the AL playoffs) and for MLB basically turned into Meg Ryan during her famous scene in When Harry Met Sally.

Everyone outside of New York and Boston hates the Yankees and Red Sox, yet nothing in the sport draws ratings like the Yankees and Red Sox.

So it's not a surprise that TBS would take advantage of the series by giving them a lot of primetime slots since nothing in sports matters more than money. However, the network is giving Yankees-Red Sox all the primetime slots, relegating the Astros-Indians to nothing but afternoon games. The Astros-Indians series can move to primetime if Yankees-Red Sox ends in three or four games, but if it goes five, here's what the schedules look like:

YANKEES-RED SOX

Game 1: 7:32 pm, Friday

Game 2: 8:15 pm, Saturday

Game 3: 7:40 pm, Monday

Game 4: 8:07 pm, Tuesday

Game 5: 7:40 pm. Thursday

INDIANS-ASTROS

Game 1: 2:05, Friday

Game 2: 4:37, Saturday

Game 3: 1:30, Monday

Game 4: 4:35, Tuesday

Game 5: 4:07 Thursday

I'm a die-hard Yankees fan and even I think TBS should've thrown Astros and Indians fans a bone by giving them at least one primetime slot, especially with four of the possible five games taking place during the week when people are at work and school.

Others felt the same way.

I understand the national appeal of NYY-BOS, but for MLB not to grant HOU-CLE even one primetime game is a massive misstep. Grow the game by sharing its widespread talent, w/ two rosters loaded w/ stars like Lindor, Ramirez, Correa, Bregman, Altuve, Kluber, Bauer, Verlander, Cole — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 5, 2018

MLB has totally screwed Indians & Astros fans with these playoff start times. 2:07 today.. 1:32 on Monday.. 4:30 Tuesday.. 4:07 Thursday? Not exactly convenient for the working man...but--hey--gotta have Yankees/Red Sox on prime time right?? — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyZone) October 5, 2018

I cannot express how outrageous it is for the MLB to put Game 3 of Indians-Astros at 1:30 in the afternoon — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 5, 2018

C'mon @MLB_PR @MLB 4 straight day games for the @Indians and @astros I know you guys are all drunk off champagne at the MLB HQ over @Yankees and @RedSox but cut a little break here - this series deserves a primetime game — Brian Stoll (@brian_stoll) October 5, 2018

And the @MLB wants to know why viewership dwindles. No one cares anymore as much as they do about NYYvBOS. They dont give defending champs @astros & fan fav @Indians 1 night game at all? Pathetic man. Tell the 100 yr old scheduler to take a hike #MLBPlayoffs #annoyed — CT (@CTomon) October 5, 2018

What a shock the #RedSox have prime time TV time for Friday and Saturday night games. #indians and #Astros getting screwed w two day games and will prob get another day game on Monday. Total garbage from @MLB — Craig (@justncyde) October 3, 2018

On the bright side, at least this guy isn't scheduling the MLB playoffs.

BREAKING: MLB announces that Red Sox vs. Yankees, and then a replay of Red Sox vs. Yankees will be shown in both AL playoff timeslots on TBS.



Indians and Astros series demoted to Turner Classic Movies channel. #Postseason — Bryan (@NachoHelmet) October 4, 2018

2. LeBron James showed up to the arena for Thursday night's preseason game in a Colin Kaepernick T-shirt.

Getty Images

3. NFL ratings are up across the board this season. Why? Is this a surprise? Will it last? I discussed all of this and more (including where ESPN's new Monday Night Football booth is at after four weeks) with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand on the latest SI Media Podcast. The show also features an interview with TBS's Brian Anderson, who will call Yankees-Red Sox followed by the ALCS. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. Ndamukong Suh is practicing how to sack the quarterback without driving him down to the ground with his body weight.

Rams defensive line practicing sacking the quarterback, without drawing a penalty. Ndamukong Suh, everyone. pic.twitter.com/dJE99fWadp — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 4, 2018

5. Joel Embiid is such a happy guy he even gives out kisses during games.

Quick break in the action as Embiid apologizes to fan he hit with ball pic.twitter.com/DdCpkwSGlX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 5, 2018

6. The Week 5 edition of The MMQB Gambling Podcast is live for your handicapping listening pleasure.

7. RANDOM YOU TUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE is celebrating the 1,000th episode of SmackDown a week from Tuesday. So let's close out the week with a vintage Rock promo in which he sings The Smackdown Hotel.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Chiefs -3 vs. the Jaguars is the best bet on Sunday.