SuperSonics

Two days after Kevin Durant said Seattle deserves an NBA team, he wore a Shawn Kemp Sonics jersey during an exhibition game in Seattle.

McGregor vs. Khabib

Things got a little testy at the UFC 229 weigh-in on Friday. Great read from Alex Prewitt on how Khabib could write his legacy as the challenger to McGregor’s comeback. Every UFC 229 fighter nickname ranked, from worst to best.

Microwaved pee and drunk birds

This is the best section I’ve done in 4 years of Hot Clicks: A gas station in Jacksonville had to tell people stop microwaving their urine, and birds in a small Minnesota town won’t stop getting drunk.

Daddy’s Money

Tim Tebow joined the party in bashing Alabama’s student section and he did not hold back.

Postseason love

First, it was Nolan Arenado and Javier Baez hugging in the Wild Card game. Now, it’;s Yasiel Puig and Charlie Culberson doing the same.

Rose Bertram

Talking about downloaded Kazaa songs on AIM

what's the most mid 2000s thing you ever did? mine was use an iTunes code from the cap of a Mountain Dew Code Red to download a Bloodhound Gang song — Dave Stopera (@davestopera) October 2, 2018

Unbelievable

Hank Aaron in ‘57

Milwaukee Braves slugger Hank Aaron swinging away at Yankee Stadium on this day 61 years ago—during the 1957 World Series.



📷 John G. Zimmermann pic.twitter.com/fDjGfNmUm6 — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 4, 2018

Odds and Ends

College football cheerleaders from Week 5 … Update on the Jimmy Butler trade discussions … Predicting which unbeaten college football teams will lose in October ... Don’t drink and scooter ... Breaking down the new five-minute trailer for Aquaman ... Ryan Lochte is entering rehab to fight alcohol addiction ... A week later, this catch is still one of the most incredible catches in football history.

Ohhhh that’s pretty

Ricardo with an absolutely beautiful solo goal for Leicester! 🦊



Watch #LEIEVE here: https://t.co/LxMMdDir11 pic.twitter.com/hF8ghtV5XL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 6, 2018

McGregor’s First Pro Fight in 2007

Saturday is 25th anny of Jordan retirement

