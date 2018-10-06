As if anything else was to be expected, things got a little testy at the UFC 229 weigh-in on Friday.
SuperSonics
Two days after Kevin Durant said Seattle deserves an NBA team, he wore a Shawn Kemp Sonics jersey during an exhibition game in Seattle.
McGregor vs. Khabib
Things got a little testy at the UFC 229 weigh-in on Friday. Great read from Alex Prewitt on how Khabib could write his legacy as the challenger to McGregor’s comeback. Every UFC 229 fighter nickname ranked, from worst to best.
Microwaved pee and drunk birds
This is the best section I’ve done in 4 years of Hot Clicks: A gas station in Jacksonville had to tell people stop microwaving their urine, and birds in a small Minnesota town won’t stop getting drunk.
Daddy’s Money
Tim Tebow joined the party in bashing Alabama’s student section and he did not hold back.
Postseason love
First, it was Nolan Arenado and Javier Baez hugging in the Wild Card game. Now, it’;s Yasiel Puig and Charlie Culberson doing the same.
Rose Bertram
Get intimate with Belgian babe Rose Bertram! https://t.co/3HsMRI3HTG pic.twitter.com/1P0xTDlhZY— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) October 5, 2018
Talking about downloaded Kazaa songs on AIM
what's the most mid 2000s thing you ever did? mine was use an iTunes code from the cap of a Mountain Dew Code Red to download a Bloodhound Gang song— Dave Stopera (@davestopera) October 2, 2018
Unbelievable
Artist: Ry Tattoomiester pic.twitter.com/mKKw60sLAu— Tattoos ★ ★ ★ (@TheDailyTattoos) November 26, 2017
Hank Aaron in ‘57
Milwaukee Braves slugger Hank Aaron swinging away at Yankee Stadium on this day 61 years ago—during the 1957 World Series.— SI Vault (@si_vault) October 4, 2018
📷 John G. Zimmermann pic.twitter.com/fDjGfNmUm6
Odds and Ends
College football cheerleaders from Week 5 … Update on the Jimmy Butler trade discussions … Predicting which unbeaten college football teams will lose in October ... Don’t drink and scooter ... Breaking down the new five-minute trailer for Aquaman ... Ryan Lochte is entering rehab to fight alcohol addiction ... A week later, this catch is still one of the most incredible catches in football history.
Ohhhh that’s pretty
Ricardo with an absolutely beautiful solo goal for Leicester! 🦊— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 6, 2018
Watch #LEIEVE here: https://t.co/LxMMdDir11 pic.twitter.com/hF8ghtV5XL
McGregor’s First Pro Fight in 2007
Saturday is 25th anny of Jordan retirement
