1. DeAndre Hopkins played a vital role in the Texans' 19-16 overtime win against the Cowboys on Sunday night with a 49-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal.

Htown we on 🔝🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/mbX9qwkpZp — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 8, 2018

The play was notable because Hopkins pulled off a double-spin move, leaving Cowboys players on the turf and fellow NFLers very impressed.

@DeAndreHopkins IS A BAD MAN — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) October 8, 2018

Bad bad man — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 8, 2018

10 why you out there doin that? 😂 @DeAndreHopkins — Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) October 8, 2018

Saquon really just hit the B button.. he’s nice for real!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 7, 2018

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also took note of Hopkins's big game—nine catches for 151 yards—because after the defeat, he not only lamented Dallas's lack of a No. 1 receiver, but he also questioned Jason Garrett's absurd decision to punt from Houston's 42-yard line on a 4th-and-1 in overtime.

Jerry Jones says it was time to take "a risk" in overtime instead of punting because they were getting outplayed. #Cowboys — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 8, 2018

It looks like this may be the beginning of the end of Garrett in Dallas.

2. More from around the NFL on Sunday:

• The single-greatest highlight on Sunday was Hue Jackson telling his team there were two seconds remaining in the game even though the game was over after a game-winning field goal.

• You must listen to the Spanish radio call of Graham Gano's bonkers 63-yard game-winning field goal against the Giants.

• Cam Newton: Passer, runner, great dresser and BLOCKER.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton with a MASSIVE block of a #Giants D-Linemanpic.twitter.com/Caamt4caZP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2018

• Yes, he's biased because the penalty was called on his brother, but it's still great to see NFL players call out the refs for ridiculous roughing-the-passer calls.

Would love to hear the explanation on how this was “roughing the passer” pic.twitter.com/Fv7reMBH84 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 7, 2018

3. Here's Steph Curry being Steph Curry on Sunday.

4. What a night for Braves rookie Ronald Acuña. He became the youngest player in history to hit a postseason grand slam on Sunday and then revealed that he's never heard of Mickey Mantle.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on Mickey Mantle: "I don't recognize him. I wasn't even born then." pic.twitter.com/EyBWZAxDZb — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) October 8, 2018

5. If you missed it on Saturday, Gus Johnson had a VINTAGE Gus Johnson call on Texas's game-winning field goal against Oklahoma.

DICKER THE KICKER FOR RED RIVER IMMORTALITY. pic.twitter.com/TxSd92mPpX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

If you want more Gus, check out his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, where he talked about leaving social media, why he loves the NCAA Tournament so much, his all-time favorite call, why he misses the NFL, his worst on-air gaffe and much more.

6. FOX used Joy Taylor as the sideline reporter for Sunday's Rams-Seahawks game and she did not seem all that enthused, to say the least.

Joy Taylor wants ZERO part of being a sideline reporter. pic.twitter.com/VXc15EHbip — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) October 7, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mean Gene was the best. Making jokes, getting heated and almost cracking up all in two minutes.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I gave you the Chiefs as a best bet in Friday's Traina Thoughts. On Monday night, the Saints -6 is the play.