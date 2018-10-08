Traina Thoughts: DeAndre Hopkins Leaves Cowboys on the Ground, NFL Players in Awe

Icon Sportswire

NFL players, Jerry Jones react to DeAndre Hopkins' double-spin move.

By Jimmy Traina
October 08, 2018

1. DeAndre Hopkins played a vital role in the Texans' 19-16 overtime win against the Cowboys on Sunday night with a 49-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal.

The play was notable because Hopkins pulled off a double-spin move, leaving Cowboys players on the turf and fellow NFLers very impressed.






Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also took note of Hopkins's big game—nine catches for 151 yards—because after the defeat, he not only lamented Dallas's lack of a No. 1 receiver, but he also questioned Jason Garrett's absurd decision to punt from Houston's 42-yard line on a 4th-and-1 in overtime.

It looks like this may be the beginning of the end of Garrett in Dallas.

2. More from around the NFL on Sunday:

• The single-greatest highlight on Sunday was Hue Jackson telling his team there were two seconds remaining in the game even though the game was over after a game-winning field goal.

• You must listen to the Spanish radio call of Graham Gano's bonkers 63-yard game-winning field goal against the Giants.

• Cam Newton: Passer, runner, great dresser and BLOCKER. 

• Yes, he's biased because the penalty was called on his brother, but it's still great to see NFL players call out the refs for ridiculous roughing-the-passer calls.

3. Here's Steph Curry being Steph Curry on Sunday.

4. What a night for Braves rookie Ronald Acuña. He became the youngest player in history to hit a postseason grand slam on Sunday and then revealed that he's never heard of Mickey Mantle.

5. If you missed it on Saturday, Gus Johnson had a VINTAGE Gus Johnson call on Texas's game-winning field goal against Oklahoma.

If you want more Gus, check out his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, where he talked about leaving social media, why he loves the NCAA Tournament so much, his all-time favorite call, why he misses the NFL, his worst on-air gaffe and much more.

6. FOX used Joy Taylor as the sideline reporter for Sunday's Rams-Seahawks game and she did not seem all that enthused, to say the least.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mean Gene was the best. Making jokes, getting heated and almost cracking up all in two minutes.

 

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I gave you the Chiefs as a best bet in Friday's Traina Thoughts. On Monday night, the Saints -6 is the play.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)