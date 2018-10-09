Make friends, not enemies

Thanks Chris for the ticket tonight! Make friends not enemies pic.twitter.com/Qqhe1pQ5PR — John Spencer (@johnnyplaydrums) October 10, 2018

Hey look, it’s these guys again.

The unlikely twist to the story of the Yankees fan who threw a beer on an A’s fan at the Wild Card Game was that the two guys ended up going out clubbing later that week. And wouldn’t you know it, they got together again. The two guys attended last night’s ALDS Game 4 together, in the same section where the beer-throwing occurred.

The A’s fan (John) said that the Yankees fan (Chris) actually bought his ticket to the game.

We’re glad these two were able to bury the pint. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vDrWg25P1K — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 10, 2018

It’s cool to see that these guys don’t want to fight each other but there’s a small part of me that thinks they’re just capitalizing on their 15 minutes of fame. John is up to nearly 5,000 Twitter followers (from just a few hundred before the incident) and Chris has nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram (nearly 10 times as many as he did this time last week). If they go to Opening Day together, then I won’t be so cynical.

The Yankees were that close

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The bottom of the ninth inning of last night’s game was as thrilling as any I can remember. But maybe I’m just biased because I was in the stadium (or maybe not—SB Nation’s Grant Brisbee agrees). The crowd sounded like a jet engine the entire inning and you have to think that was part of the reason Craig Kimbrel struggled so badly.

In the end, it took great plays by Eduardo Nuñez and Steve Pearce—two below average defenders—to get Gleyber Torres out by just a few inches.

Bits & Pieces

The Giants responded to their Lil Wayne pseudo-controversy by playing Lil Wayne at practice yesterday. ... The Texans just signed a guy named Mike Tyson. ... A team of treasure hunters is accusing the FBI of hiding evidence of lost Union Army gold. ... The Tigers broadcasters who got in a fight last month won’t be returning to the booth next season. ... Syracuse’s Carrier Dome is named after an air conditioning company but has famously never had air conditioning. That’s about to change with a new renovation.

Meet Minnesota’s new right tackle

Eighteen months ago, 6-9, 399-pound Australian Daniel Faalele hadn’t played a snap in a game of American football. As of today, he’s Minnesota’s starting right tackle. Here’s my story on him from March 2017. https://t.co/iAmlq1sZoY pic.twitter.com/uer2676t9H — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 9, 2018

Come to Toronto, your plans won’t be interrupted by a Stanley Cup parade

The Suns’ owner sounds like a horrible boss

This Woj bit on Sarver’s recent interactions with front office personnel is just... wow pic.twitter.com/wgbdSEhK3q — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) October 9, 2018

(Full story here.)

Dwight Howard hurt his ass

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard visited a specialist in New York and has piriformis injury, which is a muscle in the buttocks. The injury isn't serious and Howard will continue treatment. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2018

If I buy a $1,000 hoodie it better come with 48 $20 bills in the pockets

Here's to Esquire for recommending a $1000 hoodie that looks like garbage. pic.twitter.com/ZnwvPsFCtX — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) October 9, 2018

Please sweep your sidewalk so this one self-centered weirdo can run without shoes on

This post in my neighborhood FB group is getting absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/8i0wAGP0qO — Alex (@alex_cono) October 9, 2018

This is the kind of research you should do before you start operating an alleged Ponzi scheme

From gov't's latest court filing re Craig Carton:



"evidence obtained from Carton’s cellphone shows that he conducted numerous

searches related to 'Ponzi scheme' and 'Ponzi' in the months before his arrest."



(They say they may introduce this to jury as "consciousness of guilt.") — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) October 9, 2018

Jury selection for the former radio host’s trial begins at the end of the month.

Alright, fair enough

The Red Sox aren't holding back 🎵



(via MLB) pic.twitter.com/I1OQTaunto — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 10, 2018

LeBron and Drake talking shop

"You can't have motherf*****s around you that don't keep it honest with you and keep it real with you"



LeBron x Drake on Episode 2 of The Shop



(via @KingJames / @HBO) pic.twitter.com/aPiZjy3FKf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2018

Dog on the field!

C’mon, the police don’t have jurisdiction over whales

I am dying 😂😂😂😂



This family called the cops on some whales 😂



I can't breathe 😂



RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/bIpvOAsS4f — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 8, 2018

This is one of the coolest trick plays if you can pull it off

Now that’s a loaded coaching staff

Gold from the @WAFB archives.



Check out Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Will Muschamp and Derek Dooley all coaching at the same #LSU spring football practice in 2003. pic.twitter.com/mpRSHgM7rX — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 8, 2018

The Randy Johnson of trains

A good song

