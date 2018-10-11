Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Steelers Superfan Snoop Dogg Gives Browns a Pep Talk

Hue Jackson came very close to calling Snoop a bandwagon fan.

By Dan Gartland
October 11, 2018

Steelers fans won’t be happy with this

Snoop Dogg is perhaps the Steelers’ most recognizable fan. He was at training camp this summer, appeared on TMZ imploring the team to give Le’Veon Bell his money and famously named the Pop Warner team he coached after the Steelers. When the Steelers and Browns tied in Week 1 this season, Snoop posted a video on Instagram calling it “the worst day of my life.”

But Snoop was singing a different tune yesterday at Browns practice, showing up to record a pump-up video for the Dawg Pound. He also had words of encouragement for the Cleveland players.

Head coach Hue Jackson came very close to calling Snoop a bandwagon fan.

“A lot of guys see him on the sideline, and his message was ‘Man, you guys are doing some good things, some really good things,’” Jackson told reporters. “I thought that was great. At the same time, there are going to be a lot of people that want to come be on this wagon when the wagon gets rolling, and we’re going to circle the wagon. I know that because I didn’t see any of these people the last two years. I’m still the same guy. I still knew all of these people prior to this year. We’re not going to get caught up in any of that. Our players won’t, and that’s my message to them. We are going to work, and we’re going to continue to get better and see where we are.”

The Browns-Steelers rivalry has been essentially nonexistent for a few years now but Snoop better be worried. They have the same record right now (2–2–1) and the Browns look like a team on the rise while the Steelers look like their window is closing. 

The drama never stops in the NBA

After staying away from the team for weeks while he demanded a trade, Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler returned to practice yesterday and went off on his teammates. “You f---ing need me, Scott,” Butler yelled at GM Scott Layden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “You can't win without me.”

Butler then taped an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, a portion of which aired last night on SportsCenter. The rest will air this afternoon on Nichols’s show, “The Jump.” Expect plenty of trash talking.

This is honestly the best highlight from last night

Last night was an insanely slow night for sports. No playoff baseball, no college or pro football. Just three NHL games and a bunch of preseason NBA. Hawks rookie Trae Young provided at least one highlight, though, with this deep, fearless three-pointer to beat the buzzer.

Here’s another angle.

Young was spectacularly nonchalant when asked about the shot after the game.

A remake of a ’90s classic is in the works

20th Century Fox is working on a remake of Rookie of the Year, the 1993 movie where a kid breaks his arm and suddenly has the ability to throw like Aroldis Chapman, according to Deadline.

Bits & Pieces

Triangle offense pioneer Tex Winter has died. ... MLS and Liga MX are considering the possibility of combining leagues to create one league for teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. ... A Virginia town is threatening to arrest anyone over 12 who goes trick-or-treating. ... Millennials are allegedly killing American cheese. ... An inflatable sea monster has taken up residency in an abandoned Philadelphia warehouse. ... An entire plane was evacuated so police could remove a woman and her “emotional support squirrel.” ... A guy at a haunted house in Tennessee was legitimately stabbed. ... Cirque du Soleil is making a show about Lionel Messi.

Scottie Pippen’s thoughts on Tex Winter

(Click here to see the rest of Pippen’s thread.)

Heckler takes aim at Roberto Osuna

A heckler in Cleveland for Game 3 of the Indians-Astros series earlier this week gave Houston reliever Roberto Osuna an earful over his domestic violence accusations.

NHL player or mobster?

This is some A+ trolling

Cowherd, if you missed it, tried to get all high and mighty in an interview with Mayfield over the offseason. Now Baker is proving Colin and a lot of other people wrong by making the Browns look at least halfway competent. 

Nadal gets his hands dirty

LeBron does his best Steph Curry impression

Lonzo’s jumper will drive LeBron nuts

Lonzo Ball first 3pt attempt of the preseason from r/nba

The new Lob City

Future teammates

The U.S. women did what the men couldn’t

It is supremely ironic that the U.S. women’s national team beat Trinidad & Tobago last night by the score of 7–0 to close out the World Cup qualifying round, considering it was the one-year anniversary of the men’s team’s draw against T&T that knocked them out of the World Cup. 

At least it gives us an excuse to watch Taylor Twellman’s classic rant again.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)