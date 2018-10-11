Steelers fans won’t be happy with this

Snoop Dogg is perhaps the Steelers’ most recognizable fan. He was at training camp this summer, appeared on TMZ imploring the team to give Le’Veon Bell his money and famously named the Pop Warner team he coached after the Steelers. When the Steelers and Browns tied in Week 1 this season, Snoop posted a video on Instagram calling it “the worst day of my life.”

But Snoop was singing a different tune yesterday at Browns practice, showing up to record a pump-up video for the Dawg Pound. He also had words of encouragement for the Cleveland players.

Head coach Hue Jackson came very close to calling Snoop a bandwagon fan.

“A lot of guys see him on the sideline, and his message was ‘Man, you guys are doing some good things, some really good things,’” Jackson told reporters. “I thought that was great. At the same time, there are going to be a lot of people that want to come be on this wagon when the wagon gets rolling, and we’re going to circle the wagon. I know that because I didn’t see any of these people the last two years. I’m still the same guy. I still knew all of these people prior to this year. We’re not going to get caught up in any of that. Our players won’t, and that’s my message to them. We are going to work, and we’re going to continue to get better and see where we are.”

The Browns-Steelers rivalry has been essentially nonexistent for a few years now but Snoop better be worried. They have the same record right now (2–2–1) and the Browns look like a team on the rise while the Steelers look like their window is closing.

After staying away from the team for weeks while he demanded a trade, Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler returned to practice yesterday and went off on his teammates. “You f---ing need me, Scott,” Butler yelled at GM Scott Layden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “You can't win without me.”

Butler then taped an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, a portion of which aired last night on SportsCenter. The rest will air this afternoon on Nichols’s show, “The Jump.” Expect plenty of trash talking.

Last night was an insanely slow night for sports. No playoff baseball, no college or pro football. Just three NHL games and a bunch of preseason NBA. Hawks rookie Trae Young provided at least one highlight, though, with this deep, fearless three-pointer to beat the buzzer.

Young was spectacularly nonchalant when asked about the shot after the game.

20th Century Fox is working on a remake of Rookie of the Year, the 1993 movie where a kid breaks his arm and suddenly has the ability to throw like Aroldis Chapman, according to Deadline.

Triangle offense pioneer Tex Winter has died. ... MLS and Liga MX are considering the possibility of combining leagues to create one league for teams in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. ... A Virginia town is threatening to arrest anyone over 12 who goes trick-or-treating. ... Millennials are allegedly killing American cheese. ... An inflatable sea monster has taken up residency in an abandoned Philadelphia warehouse. ... An entire plane was evacuated so police could remove a woman and her “emotional support squirrel.” ... A guy at a haunted house in Tennessee was legitimately stabbed. ... Cirque du Soleil is making a show about Lionel Messi.

Tex Winter was my biggest critic. He was also my biggest fan. A few words about the legendary coach who lived his 96 years as well as anyone could have... pic.twitter.com/vOrS7UNkMS — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) October 11, 2018

A heckler in Cleveland for Game 3 of the Indians-Astros series earlier this week gave Houston reliever Roberto Osuna an earful over his domestic violence accusations.

Cowherd, if you missed it, tried to get all high and mighty in an interview with Mayfield over the offseason. Now Baker is proving Colin and a lot of other people wrong by making the Browns look at least halfway competent.

It is supremely ironic that the U.S. women’s national team beat Trinidad & Tobago last night by the score of 7–0 to close out the World Cup qualifying round, considering it was the one-year anniversary of the men’s team’s draw against T&T that knocked them out of the World Cup.

At least it gives us an excuse to watch Taylor Twellman’s classic rant again.

