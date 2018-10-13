Leaders don’t pee

In a bizarre interview, Diego Maradona blasted Lionel Messi as a crappy leader for a variety of reasons, including his pre-match urination.

Weigh-in Whiff

Terence Crawford took a swipe at Jose Benavidez during the weigh-in before their fight on Saturday night in Omaha. He missed.

Teammate-on-teammate violence

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim laid the boom...on his teammate.

Traina with Cena

If you missed Traina Thoughts on Friday, it was a good one. Jimmy talked with John Cena about his WWE future, insecurities, celebrity life and more.

Maybe treat yourself to real pizza...

Conspiracy theories abound after DiGiorno frozen pizzas were spotted near Little Caesars’ kitchen.

Irina Shayk

Salt and vinegar chips are nasty

A Colleton County man shot his cousin after warning the relative not to eat his salt and vinegar potato chips.



The victim insisted that he never actually ate the chips.https://t.co/OnHHYv5qTU — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) October 12, 2018

Mustaches everywhere

There are entire countries that didn’t produce as much badassery in the 80s as America managed to put into this single photo. pic.twitter.com/A1C1ShcBnK — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 13, 2018

Bravo to RedHawks

Coolest helmet concept of the year? Coolest helmet concept of the year. https://t.co/7FQuJfwwlR — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 10, 2018

Odds and Ends

This high school football coach ran through a locker room door ... Athlon did a midseason roundup of college football cheerleaders ... ICYMI: Charles Barkley hasn’t worn underwear in a decade ... Kevin Garnett weighed in on the Jimmy Butler debacle ... Does anyone care about the Tiger-Phil PPV match? .. SEC football teams make a staggering number of scholarship offers ... Federer was upset at the Shanghai Masters.

Oh my heavens

This might be a candidate for knockout of the year. pic.twitter.com/VDB0UZo0qt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018

It Was a Good One

After typing “it was a good one” above about Traina Thoughts, this is all I can think about:

Air racing at Indy Motor Speedway

