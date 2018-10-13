Weekend Hot Clicks: Maradona Goes Off on Messi; Frozen Pizza Conspiracy Theories

In the latest wekend edition of Hot Clicks, Diego Maradona goes off on Lionel Messi and his bathroom antics, plus we take a look at the latest drama between Little Caesars and DiGiorno. 

By Andrew Doughty
October 13, 2018

Leaders don’t pee

In a bizarre interview, Diego Maradona blasted Lionel Messi as a crappy leader for a variety of reasons, including his pre-match urination.

Weigh-in Whiff

Terence Crawford took a swipe at Jose Benavidez during the weigh-in before their fight on Saturday night in Omaha. He missed.

Teammate-on-teammate violence

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim laid the boom...on his teammate.

Traina with Cena

If you missed Traina Thoughts on Friday, it was a good one. Jimmy talked with John Cena about his WWE future, insecurities, celebrity life and more.

Maybe treat yourself to real pizza...

Conspiracy theories abound after DiGiorno frozen pizzas were spotted near Little Caesars’ kitchen.

Irina Shayk

Salt and vinegar chips are nasty

Mustaches everywhere

Bravo to RedHawks

Odds and Ends

This high school football coach ran through a locker room door ... Athlon did a midseason roundup of college football cheerleaders ... ICYMI: Charles Barkley hasn’t worn underwear in a decade ... Kevin Garnett weighed in on the Jimmy Butler debacle ... Does anyone care about the Tiger-Phil PPV match? .. SEC football teams make a staggering number of scholarship offers ... Federer was upset at the Shanghai Masters.

Oh my heavens

It Was a Good One

After typing “it was a good one” above about Traina Thoughts, this is all I can think about:

Air racing at Indy Motor Speedway

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

