Monday’s Hot Clicks: Raiders Lose, But Bruce Irvin Plans to ‘Try to Make Some Babies’

Bruce Irvin knows football is only a game and there are more important things in life.

By Dan Gartland
October 15, 2018

Putting everything in perspective

Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you’re a pro athlete, especially on a bad team, it’s important to remember that your sport is only a game and there are more important things in life. Just ask Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, who had this to say after throwing a pick-six that gave the Texans a touchdown lead with just over a minute to play and another interception on a potential game-tying drive. 

Raiders pass-rusher Bruce Irvin expressed a similar sentiment, but in a very different way, after Oakland’s 27–3 drubbing at the hands of the Seahawks in London.

Be careful, though. Jon Gruden will try to trade that baby. 

Put your sound on for this one

You can actually hear Tom Brady here say “Gronk, stand up” after his tight end apparently forgot how he was supposed to line up. Deadspin likes to say that Tom Brady is a fancy dog, so I guess that makes Gronk a working dog.

A mascot suit is not adequate protection against a heavyweight champ’s punch

This video of WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder socking a mascot on the Spanish-language “Nacion ESPN” show went viral over the weekend, with many sites running with the unsupported claim that Wilder broke the jaw of the man inside the suit. (ESPN says the mascot wasn’t injured.) Wilder issued an apology on Sunday that also clapped back at a viral tweet claiming he didn’t know there was a person inside the suit.

Bits & Pieces

Ben Wallace says he got depressed after retiring from the NBA. ... Surprise, surprise: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who got engaged after just a few weeks of dating, are breaking up. ... A Colorado man finished the Ironman triathlon just a year after breaking his neck when he was hit by a truck.

I’m not the Senior Vice President of Officiating but I know this is a pick

This GIF makes me even more mad the Patriots won

From one cancer survivor to another

A tale of a few tweets

Yuck. 

The latest in Gritty news

Guys, I carved Gritty. from r/hockey

Luke Kuechly got a face full of cleat

View this post on Instagram

“WHAT ARE THOSE” 🤣 @adrianpeterson

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

If at first you don’t succeed...

View this post on Instagram

Me trying to get it together before Monday

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

Big Ben plays pinball

View this post on Instagram

Big Ben got HANDS 🤣 @steelers

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

There’s something in the water in Philly

Marching bands were something else this weekend

A cartwheel is hard enough, let alone on ice and with enormous pads

Career change for Carli Lloyd?

Racoon vs. iguana

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

