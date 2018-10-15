Putting everything in perspective

Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you’re a pro athlete, especially on a bad team, it’s important to remember that your sport is only a game and there are more important things in life. Just ask Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, who had this to say after throwing a pick-six that gave the Texans a touchdown lead with just over a minute to play and another interception on a potential game-tying drive.

Peterman: “At the end of day I know where my true identity lies: in Christ. ... Being a child of God, basically. Not finding my identity in football. Just trying to find it in who I really am. I love this game and put everything I have into this game, but can’t let it define me” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 14, 2018

Raiders pass-rusher Bruce Irvin expressed a similar sentiment, but in a very different way, after Oakland’s 27–3 drubbing at the hands of the Seahawks in London.

Some possible personal perspective from #Raiders DE Bruce Irvin? "We lost, but I've got a beautiful wife I get to go home to, boy. I'm going to try to make some babies, man." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 14, 2018

Be careful, though. Jon Gruden will try to trade that baby.

Put your sound on for this one

You can actually hear Tom Brady here say “Gronk, stand up” after his tight end apparently forgot how he was supposed to line up. Deadspin likes to say that Tom Brady is a fancy dog, so I guess that makes Gronk a working dog.

A mascot suit is not adequate protection against a heavyweight champ’s punch

This video of WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder socking a mascot on the Spanish-language “Nacion ESPN” show went viral over the weekend, with many sites running with the unsupported claim that Wilder broke the jaw of the man inside the suit. (ESPN says the mascot wasn’t injured.) Wilder issued an apology on Sunday that also clapped back at a viral tweet claiming he didn’t know there was a person inside the suit.

Bits & Pieces

Ben Wallace says he got depressed after retiring from the NBA. ... Surprise, surprise: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who got engaged after just a few weeks of dating, are breaking up. ... A Colorado man finished the Ironman triathlon just a year after breaking his neck when he was hit by a truck.

I’m not the Senior Vice President of Officiating but I know this is a pick

.@NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron reviews the game-winning TD in #PITvsCIN: pic.twitter.com/03QmegQMiB — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 15, 2018

This GIF makes me even more mad the Patriots won

From one cancer survivor to another

Incredible moment pregame between James Conner and another cancer survivor. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vGoKAvXCOK — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2018

A tale of a few tweets

nah — BAT MANE (@CLINT) October 12, 2018

i didn’t join this website in 2007 for someone who joined in 2011 come for my username!! — BAT MANE (@CLINT) October 12, 2018

not the end result I wanted, but I got blocked by @clint — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) October 12, 2018

Yuck.

The latest in Gritty news

I'm at a wedding and they went with a Gritty cake, so rest assured that there is ONE thing in this universe that isn't garbage trash pic.twitter.com/OEajyvsNFX — Gwen drinks the tears of attempted rapists (@gwensnyderPHL) October 13, 2018

If you play WWE 2K19, @bikemelon and I just created your new champion pic.twitter.com/4ywGgLxWMf — Justin Morissette (@JustinMoris) October 15, 2018

Luke Kuechly got a face full of cleat

If at first you don’t succeed...

Big Ben plays pinball

There’s something in the water in Philly

Hold onto your pearls, ladies and gentlemen. Today at Broad and Race, a man was fishing in the sewer that’s on the corner and caught a catfish. I am appalled. pic.twitter.com/rHCfuLL0ms — jizzle (@najizzzlee) October 11, 2018

Marching bands were something else this weekend

Ohio State's band brought out the backpack kid



... kind of 😂 pic.twitter.com/BpE9EvL4J4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

A cartwheel is hard enough, let alone on ice and with enormous pads

Get you a goalie who can do this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ahmhwHiD50 — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) October 15, 2018

Career change for Carli Lloyd?

Racoon vs. iguana

A good song

A good song