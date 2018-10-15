1. Every NFL season is about the storylines that emerge.

Patrick Mahomes is the next great quarterback. Nobody plays defense anymore. Jon Gruden should've stayed at ESPN.

Another theme of the 2018 NFL season has been the constant barrage of outstanding stiff arms.

Obviously, Steelers tight end Vance McDonald set the standard a few weeks ago.

Do not underestimate Vance McDonald's stiff arm.



While McDonald didn't technically unleash a stiff arm against the Bengals yesterday, this was still impressive.

They're gonna build a statue for #Steelers TE Vance McDonald in Pittsburgh, if he keeps making plays like this one against Vontaze Burfict and the rest of the #Bengals defense pic.twitter.com/WpDPoX2ks0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 14, 2018

For actual stiff arms, Rob Gronkowski executed an excellent one last night against the Chiefs.

Rob Gronkowski tossed Ron Parker 5 yards back with this stiff arm. pic.twitter.com/UcHr57XDfR — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 15, 2018

And Vikings running back Latavius Murray stiff-armed his way to a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Stiff arm 💪



Score 🙌 pic.twitter.com/px8fjfZhv1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 14, 2018

Stiff-arm fever isn't just sweeping, the NFL, either. Even the kids are getting in the on the action.

You will never see a better stiff arm performed by a 6 year old than this pic.twitter.com/i8C9mrpZrt — Julio Cabrales #10 (@JulioCabrales3) October 15, 2018

2. Other notable items from Week 6 in the NFL:

• Big bad trash talker Jalen Ramsey and his Jaguars defense got their asses kicked all over Dallas yesterday and suddenly the guy who likes to rip everyone had nothing to say after the game. That karma will get you every time.

Uncut Jalen Ramsey postgame: pic.twitter.com/xwmKO9ok0y — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 15, 2018

• WWE needs to give Bears' linebacker Leonard Floyd a tryout.

Leonard Floyd really hit Danny Amendola with a WWE pumphandle slam in a football gamepic.twitter.com/KiRwrXpRwu — Donovan Mitchell Trubisky (@ThePTEShow) October 14, 2018

• Bills running back Chris Ivory got tackled by one strand of hair yesterday and you will feel his pain through your phone, monitor, tablet or whatever device you're reading Traina Thoughts on.

Jadaveon Clowney tackles Chris Ivory by the hair. Ouch 😳 pic.twitter.com/s5lpP2wnve — RedZoneSports (@GoRedZoneSports) October 15, 2018

3. Every play-by-play person makes mistakes, but when FOX's Dick Stockton makes a mistake, it seems to be really special.

“The LA Rams take on the Denver....” - Dick Stockton pic.twitter.com/dqqxvwFnZB — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) October 14, 2018

Of course, who can forget this gem from last season.

Dick Stockton is Ron Burgundy? pic.twitter.com/lN4qBppmIc — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 16, 2017

4. LeBron joined Drake on stage during his concert at the Staples Center last night.

5. Thank you for your insight, Ron Artest.

Basketball is a simple game.

Put the ball in the hoop — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) October 14, 2018

7.RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Foo Fighters brought a 10-year-old kid on stage to join them for a cover version of Metallica's Enter Sandman and it was pretty awesome.

