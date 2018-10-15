Traina Thoughts: It's The Year Of The Stiff-Arm In The NFL And It's Wonderful

The best thing about the 2018 NFL season has been the slew of vicious stiff-arms.

By Jimmy Traina
October 15, 2018

1. Every NFL season is about the storylines that emerge.

Patrick Mahomes is the next great quarterback. Nobody plays defense anymore. Jon Gruden should've stayed at ESPN.

Another theme of the 2018 NFL season has been the constant barrage of outstanding stiff arms.

Obviously, Steelers tight end Vance McDonald set the standard a few weeks ago.

While McDonald didn't technically unleash a stiff arm against the Bengals yesterday, this was still impressive.

For actual stiff arms, Rob Gronkowski executed an excellent one last night against the Chiefs.

And Vikings running back Latavius Murray stiff-armed his way to a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Stiff-arm fever isn't just sweeping, the NFL, either. Even the kids are getting in the on the action.

2. Other notable items from Week 6 in the NFL:

• Big bad trash talker Jalen Ramsey and his Jaguars defense got their asses kicked all over Dallas yesterday and suddenly the guy who likes to rip everyone had nothing to say after the game. That karma will get you every time.

• WWE needs to give Bears' linebacker Leonard Floyd a tryout.

• Bills running back Chris Ivory got tackled by one strand of hair yesterday and you will feel his pain through your phone, monitor, tablet or whatever device you're reading Traina Thoughts on.

3. Every play-by-play person makes mistakes, but when FOX's Dick Stockton makes a mistake, it seems to be really special.

Of course, who can forget this gem from last season.

4. LeBron joined Drake on stage during his concert at the Staples Center last night.

5. Thank you for your insight, Ron Artest.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast is an in-depth interview with WWE superstar, John Cena. Topics covered include his realization that he can't be a full-time wrestler at 41 years old, his new children's book, Elbow Grease, his insecurities about his looks, whether he can be on dating apps, his WrestleMania match against The Undertaker, why Roman Reigns has it so tough, why he has so much respect for The Miz, whether he can ever go to a bar and have a drink and much, much more. You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

7.RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Foo Fighters brought a 10-year-old kid on stage to join them for a cover version of Metallica's Enter Sandman and it was pretty awesome.

IN CLOSING: Packers -10 tonight. Easy money.

IN CLOSING: Packers -10 tonight. Easy money.

