Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Garnett says T-Wolves Owner ‘Doesn’t Know S--- About Basketball’

You can’t say that on TV, Kevin. 

By Dan Gartland
October 17, 2018

You can’t say that on TV, KG

I guess it’s clear where Kevin Garnett stands on the ongoing drama between the Timberwolves and All-Star Jimmy Butler. KG joined “Inside the NBA” to give his thoughts on the Butler situation and gave a reasoned response about how Butler shouldn’t let his disagreement with the front office bleed over onto the court and hurt his relationships with his teammates. 

The Wolves legend was less diplomatic when discussing team owner Glen Taylor, who, according to KG, “doesn’t know s--- about basketball.”

Garnett would know. He played 14 seasons in Minnesota, including 10 when Taylor owned the team. The team has only won two playoff series in its entire history.

Garnett has made no secret of his feelings about Taylor. Last year, he said on TNT that he wanted to buy the Timberwolves, but he wouldn’t buy a stake if it meant working with Taylor.

“I don’t want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” he told Awful Announcing. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”

If he buys the team soon enough, he’ll probably be able to keep Butler in Minnesota. 

While you were sleeping...

Game 4 of the NLCS started late and ended later. It was 11:30 p.m. in Los Angeles (2:30 a.m. on the east coast) by the time Cody Bellinger drove in Manny Machado in the 13th inning to even the series at two games apiece. 

And there was drama beyond just the long game. Benches cleared in the 10th inning when Machado ran into Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar’s ankle. 

"It's a dirty play by a dirty player," Brewers rightfielder Christian Yelich told reporters after the game. "You can't respect someone who plays the game like that. I don't know what his problem is, honestly. I’ve known him and played against him for a long time. It has no place in the game."

Game 5 is today at 5 p.m. ET. 

How David Ortiz reacted to Jackie Bradley Jr.’s grand slam

The Red Sox took a 2–1 lead in the ALCS thanks after Astros closer Roberto Osuna failed to keep the Houston deficit at one run and instead surrendered five in the eighth inning. One came when he hit Mitch Moreland with a pitch with the bases loaded, the other four came when he allowed a grand slam to the next batter, Jackie Bradley Jr. 

One of the only good things Twitter has ever done

A Pitt fan lost an old family photo on the field at Notre Dame after the Panthers’ near upset of the Irish. A Notre Dame employee reached out on Twitter trying to find the person it belonged to... and it worked!

Bits & Pieces

Derek Jeter got his wish and the Marlins are getting rid of the massive home run sculpture. ... Alabama’s third-string QB is undefeated as the head coach of a sorority flag football team. ... An enormous 15-foot alligator was spotted returning to a Florida golf course where it was first spotted in 2016. ... A French man is missing 90% of his brain but feels no ill effects, and scientists can’t figure out why. ... Toronto police are searching for a man who got kicked out of Medieval Times, allegedly assaulted someone and then went for a naked swim in a shark tank. ... A Tennessee couple plans to visit six Disney parks on two coasts in a single day, which honestly sounds like a nightmare. ... As of today, weed is fully legal across all of Canada.

What do you think of the Warriors’ latest rings?

Here’s how that Dodgers game got to extra innings, by the way

Even the players like to have a snack while watching the game

This will end up on a T-shirt by the end of the day

Jim Harbaugh has a believer in, uhh, the ex-President of Iran

Kinda cowardly to tweet this after the Wisconsin game, though. 

Yeah, Philly fans would 1000% throw these on the ice

It’s Christmas morning for that dog

Just what you want to see at your grocery store

Matt Leinart’s kid can throw the ball farther than Eli Manning

And Lane Kiffin says he has actually offered him a scholarship.

This isn’t exactly a poster. It’s the poster that’s been hanging too long and is curling at the edges. 

Even Matthew Berry loses fantasy matchups

I sort of can’t believe there’s an ESPN Radio show where Matthew Berry can just rant about his bad fantasy beats. 

Now that’s a good old-fashioned scrap

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)