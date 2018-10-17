You can’t say that on TV, KG

KG gives his perspective on how he believes the Jimmy Butler situation will impact the T-Wolves this season pic.twitter.com/djrmuzEoOl — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) October 16, 2018

I guess it’s clear where Kevin Garnett stands on the ongoing drama between the Timberwolves and All-Star Jimmy Butler. KG joined “Inside the NBA” to give his thoughts on the Butler situation and gave a reasoned response about how Butler shouldn’t let his disagreement with the front office bleed over onto the court and hurt his relationships with his teammates.

The Wolves legend was less diplomatic when discussing team owner Glen Taylor, who, according to KG, “doesn’t know s--- about basketball.”

Kevin Garnett: not a fan of Glen Taylor 😬 pic.twitter.com/3mdnExc6A8 — /r/NBA (@NBA_Reddit) October 16, 2018

Garnett would know. He played 14 seasons in Minnesota, including 10 when Taylor owned the team. The team has only won two playoff series in its entire history.

Garnett has made no secret of his feelings about Taylor. Last year, he said on TNT that he wanted to buy the Timberwolves, but he wouldn’t buy a stake if it meant working with Taylor.

“I don’t want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” he told Awful Announcing. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”

If he buys the team soon enough, he’ll probably be able to keep Butler in Minnesota.

While you were sleeping...

Game 4 of the NLCS started late and ended later. It was 11:30 p.m. in Los Angeles (2:30 a.m. on the east coast) by the time Cody Bellinger drove in Manny Machado in the 13th inning to even the series at two games apiece.

And there was drama beyond just the long game. Benches cleared in the 10th inning when Machado ran into Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar’s ankle.

Still in shock that Manny Machado wasn’t ejected after this 😡😤 pic.twitter.com/kghqiw9wy9 — IKE Brewers (@IKE_Brewers) October 17, 2018

"It's a dirty play by a dirty player," Brewers rightfielder Christian Yelich told reporters after the game. "You can't respect someone who plays the game like that. I don't know what his problem is, honestly. I’ve known him and played against him for a long time. It has no place in the game."

After Yelich finished answering questions about Machado, he walked away from his locker and blurted out: “F - - k that mother- - - - er.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 17, 2018

Game 5 is today at 5 p.m. ET.

How David Ortiz reacted to Jackie Bradley Jr.’s grand slam

Find someone who loves you as much as David Ortiz loves the Red Sox 😂

(via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/dAXGFCUXvF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2018

The Red Sox took a 2–1 lead in the ALCS thanks after Astros closer Roberto Osuna failed to keep the Houston deficit at one run and instead surrendered five in the eighth inning. One came when he hit Mitch Moreland with a pitch with the bases loaded, the other four came when he allowed a grand slam to the next batter, Jackie Bradley Jr.

One of the only good things Twitter has ever done

A Pitt fan lost an old family photo on the field at Notre Dame after the Panthers’ near upset of the Irish. A Notre Dame employee reached out on Twitter trying to find the person it belonged to... and it worked!

Haha it me! My grandfather was a lifelong Irish fan & my uncle raised me up a Pitt fan. Unfortunately, neither are with us any more & they never got to experience a game at Notre Dame. So I “took them with me” to my 1st game in South Bend & kept a photo of us in my back pocket. — Adam (@aed12pitt) October 16, 2018

Bits & Pieces

Derek Jeter got his wish and the Marlins are getting rid of the massive home run sculpture. ... Alabama’s third-string QB is undefeated as the head coach of a sorority flag football team. ... An enormous 15-foot alligator was spotted returning to a Florida golf course where it was first spotted in 2016. ... A French man is missing 90% of his brain but feels no ill effects, and scientists can’t figure out why. ... Toronto police are searching for a man who got kicked out of Medieval Times, allegedly assaulted someone and then went for a naked swim in a shark tank. ... A Tennessee couple plans to visit six Disney parks on two coasts in a single day, which honestly sounds like a nightmare. ... As of today, weed is fully legal across all of Canada.

What do you think of the Warriors’ latest rings?

2018 Warriors championship rings

-- 74 sapphires & 74 diamonds (1 per win in RS & playoffs)

-- 2 trophies: 2017 in 17k gold w/ .17 carat white diamond; 2018 in 18k gold w/ .18 carat white diamond

- Other details: Twist-off top, "Strength in Numbers," Bay Bridge & "The Town" logo pic.twitter.com/SSdoYTydJh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 17, 2018

Here’s how that Dodgers game got to extra innings, by the way

Rich Hill surrenders lead, takes it out on candy: https://t.co/Cp3Xs4UUDE pic.twitter.com/oeYm5hELNn — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 17, 2018

Even the players like to have a snack while watching the game

LMAO Russ sneaking a snack on the bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ED3cfbEanx — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 17, 2018

This will end up on a T-shirt by the end of the day

"This is not a rivalry ... They always kick our ass.”



-Joel Embiid on the Celtics



🎥 @chrisgrenhampic.twitter.com/ZFD97FoYOG — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 17, 2018

Jim Harbaugh has a believer in, uhh, the ex-President of Iran

With a hard work ethic Inshallah the U of M will return to its glory days. — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) October 16, 2018

Kinda cowardly to tweet this after the Wisconsin game, though.

Yeah, Philly fans would 1000% throw these on the ice

They are not giving away the Jake Voracek chia pets until after the game — for fear some would be tossed onto the ice. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/zNDoLai0mX — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) October 16, 2018

It’s Christmas morning for that dog

Officials find roasted pig in luggage at Atlanta airport https://t.co/9PDuJNcja5 -- @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HZOBWDkIwe — Travis Maurer (@TravisMFOX5) October 16, 2018

Just what you want to see at your grocery store

Matt Leinart’s kid can throw the ball farther than Eli Manning

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

And Lane Kiffin says he has actually offered him a scholarship.

This isn’t exactly a poster. It’s the poster that’s been hanging too long and is curling at the edges.

JAYLEN BROWN JUST BODIED JOEL EMBIID 😱



🎥 @celticspic.twitter.com/IFvh8mKL8Z — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 17, 2018

Even Matthew Berry loses fantasy matchups

I've played fantasy football for over 30 years. Last night, I had my worst loss ever. pic.twitter.com/gNkcptCrHa — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 16, 2018

I sort of can’t believe there’s an ESPN Radio show where Matthew Berry can just rant about his bad fantasy beats.

Now that’s a good old-fashioned scrap

A good song

