Erik Kratz

When catcher Erik Kratz signed with the Brewers in May, he was joining his ninth MLB team in nine seasons (Phillies twice). His college buddies honored his journeyman career during Friday’s NLCS Game 6 in amazing fashion. Also, the Brewers are moving toward positionless baseball.

That’s not nice

Michigan LB Devin Bush showed his disdain for Michigan State by tearing up their midfield logo during pregame warmups.

Uniform section

ICYMI, LSU is wearing alternate uniforms with color-changing helmets vs. Mississippi State, and Navy has stunning Bill the Goat helmets. They’re not as incredible as their 2015 position-specific helmets, but they’re still gorgeous.

Tesla in space

The most creative Halloween costumes for 2018.

Just watch

One of the best videos you’ll see all year.

Danielle Herrington

💥 D A N I E L L E 💥 https://t.co/wVHBFppV22 pic.twitter.com/LeiLF8SQYZ — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) October 19, 2018

You can’t be serious

This was a 15-yard penalty because it was a “choreographed” celebration.



OU was forced to kick off from its own 20. TCU’s KaVontae Turpin returned it for a TD. It’s tied 7-7. pic.twitter.com/rgxOxKUrFv — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 20, 2018

Darren, learn how to pronounce bratwurst

Brats, Badgers and Madison being Madison. @DarrenRovell got the full Wisconsin experience as The Tailgater.



(📍@drpepper) pic.twitter.com/s45FPrucTb — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 20, 2018

Naked ramen is dangerous

Odds and Ends

CFB cheerleaders from Week 7 ... Wolves’ fans booed and chanted MVP at Jimmy Butler during the home opener ... Raptors and Celtics set the bar high to start the season .. College GameDay predictions for the rest of the season ... Chris Mack is dominating the recruiting trail right now … A Nebraska school fired their cook who fed kangaroo chili to students ... Want free NFL tickets? Just run into a subway pole.

Nailed it

Cody Wanklyn, a senior student with Down syndrome, just gave the speech of the year ahead of his team's Senior Night.



(via WIBWTyler/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/uvwnnwpln2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 20, 2018

Mourinho loses it!

José Mourinho lost it when former club Chelsea equalized in stoppage time and celebrated in front of the Manchester United bench 😳

(via @SkySportsPL) pic.twitter.com/0A3VUM5ZsN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 20, 2018

Dozens came home

Welcome to Rutgers vs. Northwestern!



(This is the crowd for Rutgers’ homecoming) pic.twitter.com/0thavHwcJ1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 20, 2018

