Weekend Hot Clicks: Erik Kratz Has Awesome College Buddies

Erik Kratz seriously has the nicest college buddies. 

By Andrew Doughty
October 20, 2018

Erik Kratz

When catcher Erik Kratz signed with the Brewers in May, he was joining his ninth MLB team in nine seasons (Phillies twice). His college buddies honored his journeyman career during Friday’s NLCS Game 6 in amazing fashion. Also, the Brewers are moving toward positionless baseball.

That’s not nice

Michigan LB Devin Bush showed his disdain for Michigan State by tearing up their midfield logo during pregame warmups.

Uniform section

ICYMI, LSU is wearing alternate uniforms with color-changing helmets vs. Mississippi State, and Navy has stunning Bill the Goat helmets. They’re not as incredible as their 2015 position-specific helmets, but they’re still gorgeous.

Tesla in space

The most creative Halloween costumes for 2018.

Just watch

One of the best videos you’ll see all year.

Danielle Herrington

You can’t be serious

Darren, learn how to pronounce bratwurst

Naked ramen is dangerous

View this post on Instagram

tonight’s plans. so wild, so free.

A post shared by Quarter Life Poetry (@quarterlifepoetry) on

Odds and Ends

CFB cheerleaders from Week 7 ... Wolves’ fans booed and chanted MVP at Jimmy Butler during the home opener ... Raptors and Celtics set the bar high to start the season .. College GameDay predictions for the rest of the season ... Chris Mack is dominating the recruiting trail right now … A Nebraska school fired their cook who fed kangaroo chili to students ... Want free NFL tickets? Just run into a subway pole.

Nailed it

Mourinho loses it!

Dozens came home

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

