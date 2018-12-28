Friday's Hot Clicks: Draymond Green Doinked a Pass Off Klay Thompson's Head

Steph Curry better watch out next time he shares the court with Draymond Green.

By Michael Shapiro
December 28, 2018

Draymond on the loose 

Warriors forward Draymond Green was pretty harsh on himself after the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Lakers, saying "I kinda f----- our whole offense up." Green rebounded from a poor Christmas effort with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 110-109 loss to the Blazers on Thursday, but did add one notable low-light.

The three-time All-Star flung a ball right off the noggin of teammate Klay Thompson, adding one of the best bloopers of the season. Let's just say the Warriors death star isn't fully operational at this point in the season.

We all fear Nick Saban

Not many people can intimidate Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The 6'4", 289 pounder is a force inside, with eight sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2018. But while no offensive line has been able to corral Williams this season, Nick Saban certainly did on Thursday.

Williams spoke to the media in Miami before the College Football Playoff, beginning to share his thoughts on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. 

"I feel like Kyler Murray is not what everybody...," Williams said before his voice trailed off. Why the pause in speech? Williams locked eyes with an unseen figure across the room, likely Saban or an Alabama staff member. The potential trash talk ended right there.

Williams will get to share his feelings on the field on Saturday. The Sooners and Crimson Tide will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

Can anyone beat Canada?

The 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships kicked off on Thursday, with Canada hosting Denmark. The results were as expected.  

Denmark boasts a growing hockey tradition, with seven Danish players currently in the NHL. But against the Canadian juniors, Denmark never had a chance. 

The best of SI

The MMQB spent 24 hours with Vikings DB Xavier Rhodes... Trevor Lawrence's hometown of Cartersville, Ga. bred the Clemson QB for a life of football… Even the worst NBA teams have something to look forward to in 2019...  The NHL's Winter Classic will feature some sweet throwback sweaters this year.

Not sports

A terrifying blue cloud rose above New Yok City on Thursday night... Former ESPN personality and current The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill is engaged... An Ohio father bought six Christmas flights to join his flight attendant daughter.

A good song

Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

