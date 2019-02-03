As television viewership data has revealed over the years, Americans are very passionate about two things: football and HBO's Game of Thrones.

During Super Bowl Sunday, fans of both were treated to a special moment when the hit series revealed its return date in the midst of a Bud Light commercial.

A medieval jouster adorned in a blue Bud Light suit was ousted by another who appeared to be "The Mountain," one of the characters from Thrones. Moments later, the scene was burned down by "Drogon" one of the dragons born to Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season on April 14. At least when the Super Bowl ends, we'll all have something to look forward to before the NFL returns next summer.