1. Who knew Charles Barkley was just a big, old softie?

During Wednesday night's Inside the NBA, Chuck admitted that he was recently brought to tears while watching Ariana Grande surprise some young kids on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

The revelation came about while the rest of the crew -- Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaq -- tried to figure out what the stain was on Barkley's tie. While the crew guessed things like BBQ sauce and ketchup, naturally, Smith couldn't help but let the world know that he saw Charles well up with tears when he watched Grande unexpectedly join TNT Boys during a performance on Corden's show.

After Smith tried to emphasize his point by saying, "Ernie, LITERAL TEARS," Barkley confirmed the story. "I was excited for the little kids," he said. "I don't have a problem being emotional."

BBQ sauce? Ketchup? Tears?



BBQ sauce? Ketchup? Tears?

What's that on the tie, Chuck?

You have to respect any person in touch with their emotions, so kudos to you, Chuck. Here is the moment that made Charles Barkley's heart melt.

2. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

3. Royals TV broadcaster Rex Hudler might want to have this analogy about kissing your sister back.

these are the Royals announcers that are furious at Tim Anderson for celebrating

4. After getting a pitch thrown behind him the night before, Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins went yard against the Mets on Wednesday night and had one of the best strolls around the bases you'll ever see.

If you throw at Rhys Hoskins in one game, and he homers off of you in the next game—he's going to take his time rounding the bases



(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/ZKaWwnxmnA — SI MLB (@si_mlb) April 25, 2019

In fact, it was a record-setting stroll for Hoskins.

Rhys Hoskins' 34.2-second HR trot against the Mets is the longest HR trot on Statcast record.

5. Cubs reliever Pedro Strop had his car stolen Wednesday. The car ended up in a police chase and Strop was dealing with the authorites right up until the fourth inning of Chicago's game against the Dodgers, but then the pitcher told the police, “I might have to pitch. I have to go." Strop then got the save in a 7-6 win.

Cubs closer Pedro Strop had quite the day/night. His car was stolen before the game so he was dealing with that "until the fourth inning" when he told police "I might have to pitch. I have to go." Says the car was later involved in a police chase.

6. You might have seen tweets or headlines Wednesday that The Office is going to leave Netflix.

But because nobody reads and we just consume headlines, I'm here to tell you not to get alarmed.

The Office will be on Netflix through 2021. You still have nearly three years to watch The Office on Netflix, so just calm down and relax.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's what ESPN's NFL draft coverage looked like in 1983, highlighted by analysis from longtime Sports Illustrated writer, Dr. Z.

