Live TV gets weird at 2 a.m.

Ernie Johnson is supposed to be the glue guy on on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” While Shaq, Kenny and Chuck do their best to send the show off the rails, Ernie is there to keep the show’s trademark lunacy from evolving into outright anarchy. But one line from Shaq on Tuesday night’s show sent Ernie over the edge.

It started during a timed segment about the Blazers-Nuggets series. Chuck spoke first, followed by Kenny, and there was a minute left on the clock when Ernie prepared to throw it over it Shaq. But Chuck decided he needed to make a point about how the Blazers should match up Alex Len against Nikola Jokic because Enes Kanter isn’t a good defender. Ernie, playing his role perfectly, stepped in to note that Len doesn’t play for Portland. Chuck’s interruption and Ernie’s correction ate up half of Shaq’s time, and The Big Diesel wasn’t happy.

“It’s supposed to be one, two, three not one, two, back to one,” Shaq said, referring to the order the panelists are supposed to speak in. And that’s where Ernie lost it.

When have you ever seen Johnson lose it like that? I should have guessed that the thing to send him over the edge would be a joke about how a TV broadcast is supposed to work.

The thing about Shaq is that his deep voice makes it nearly impossible to tell when he’s joking. He tells Barkley “I’ll knock your ass out” almost every night they’re on the air, but his deadpan delivery and the fact that he’s got eight inches on Chuck makes you think he may actually do it one of these days.

Steph and Harden got roughed up

The Warriors edged past the Rockets, 115–109, to take a 2–0 lead in their series. Stephen Curry was an uncharacteristic 3-for-13 from three. Why? Maybe because he dislocated his left middle finger.

Here's a closer look at Steph's dislocated finger 😬 pic.twitter.com/OOz7ObQFXy — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 1, 2019

James Harden didn’t escape unscathed either. He got poked in the both eyes by Draymond Green

Draymond inadvertently pokes Harden in the eye going for loose ball. Harden in #pain pic.twitter.com/bFFV8W9w4h — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 1, 2019

After the game, Steph was clearly in better shape than Harden.

Steph Curry on his finger: “It hurts, but it’ll be all right.” pic.twitter.com/DJ3fMTEGxw — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 1, 2019

"I barely can see."



James Harden (29 PTS) on his eye following his injury in Game 2. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/J4At9JjNZQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2019

Giannis was feeling himself

The Bucks blew out the Celtics to even their series at a game apiece after Boston was unable to slow down Giannis for a second game in a row. He was knocking down triples and throwing down dunks with uncommon ease.

The best of SI

Tim Anderson isn’t apologizing for playing baseball his way. ... ESPN’s “30 for 30” on Dominican basketball star Felipe Lopez debuted last night. Luis Miguel Echegary spoke with him about his journey and his career. ... A rare Babe Ruth rookie card found inside a piano was sold for over $130,000 at auction.

Around the sports world

Fenway Park is reportedly joining Yankee Stadium on the list of northeastern baseball parks hosting college football bowl games. ... ESPN the Magazine is shutting down after the Body Issue in September. ... Dana White says Brock Lesnar has retired from MMA.

There are now 17 men to record 3,000 MLB strikeouts

Brad Marchand up to his old tricks

You could not possibly get any luckier

Snagged.

That’s why they call it the hot corner. pic.twitter.com/tKclgPyoPx — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2019

You’re just asking to get pulled over

someone in Martin County FL is out there living the Intimidator Lifestyle HARD pic.twitter.com/Ucwp2GGyie — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 30, 2019

A soccer game in Portugal was delayed for three minutes because one of the linesmen had to pee

Ce weekend au Portugal, un match de première division entre Chaves et Nacional a été arrêté trois minutes car un juge de ligne avait besoin d’aller aux toilettes 😂 pic.twitter.com/ieVp0p060M — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) April 30, 2019

Sean Avery is still mixing it up

This exchange of Sean Avery and an Islanders dad in New York is great. pic.twitter.com/oFwgQmPIeI — Kev (@KevinMcGannon) April 28, 2019

Not sports

Crash test dummies went flying off of a Jersey Shore roller coaster and through the roof of a hotel. ... James Holzhauer won almost $100,000 on Jeopardy! again and tied the record for third-longest winning streak with a 19th victory.

Great job concealing this guy’s identity

Man gets trapped in the tunnel he dug under his ex's house so he could spy on her https://t.co/hhM36he1qi pic.twitter.com/1mnuJGsqIm — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2019

The Sonic movie looks exceptionally stupid

I love it and I hate it

goodfellas if it was cut like bohemian rhapsody pic.twitter.com/1yd55StK99 — Nick Usen (@nickusen) April 29, 2019

Excuse me, what?

You can’t just jump off a roller coaster

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.