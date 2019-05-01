Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Shaq’s Complaint About TV Etiquette Finally Broke the ‘Inside the NBA’ Crew

“It’s supposed to be one, two, three not one, two, back to one.”

Live TV gets weird at 2 a.m.

Ernie Johnson is supposed to be the glue guy on on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” While Shaq, Kenny and Chuck do their best to send the show off the rails, Ernie is there to keep the show’s trademark lunacy from evolving into outright anarchy. But one line from Shaq on Tuesday night’s show sent Ernie over the edge. 

It started during a timed segment about the Blazers-Nuggets series. Chuck spoke first, followed by Kenny, and there was a minute left on the clock when Ernie prepared to throw it over it Shaq. But Chuck decided he needed to make a point about how the Blazers should match up Alex Len against Nikola Jokic because Enes Kanter isn’t a good defender. Ernie, playing his role perfectly, stepped in to note that Len doesn’t play for Portland. Chuck’s interruption and Ernie’s correction ate up half of Shaq’s time, and The Big Diesel wasn’t happy. 

“It’s supposed to be one, two, three not one, two, back to one,” Shaq said, referring to the order the panelists are supposed to speak in. And that’s where Ernie lost it.  

When have you ever seen Johnson lose it like that? I should have guessed that the thing to send him over the edge would be a joke about how a TV broadcast is supposed to work. 

The thing about Shaq is that his deep voice makes it nearly impossible to tell when he’s joking. He tells Barkley “I’ll knock your ass out” almost every night they’re on the air, but his deadpan delivery and the fact that he’s got eight inches on Chuck makes you think he may actually do it one of these days. 

Steph and Harden got roughed up

The Warriors edged past the Rockets, 115–109, to take a 2–0 lead in their series. Stephen Curry was an uncharacteristic 3-for-13 from three. Why? Maybe because he dislocated his left middle finger. 

James Harden didn’t escape unscathed either. He got poked in the both eyes by Draymond Green

After the game, Steph was clearly in better shape than Harden.

Giannis was feeling himself

Giannis hit the Steph shimmy 😂

The Bucks blew out the Celtics to even their series at a game apiece after Boston was unable to slow down Giannis for a second game in a row. He was knocking down triples and throwing down dunks with uncommon ease. 

Giannis is FIRED UP 😤

There are now 17 men to record 3,000 MLB strikeouts

Brad Marchand up to his old tricks

You could not possibly get any luckier

Snagged.

You’re just asking to get pulled over

A soccer game in Portugal was delayed for three minutes because one of the linesmen had to pee

Sean Avery is still mixing it up

Not sports

Crash test dummies went flying off of a Jersey Shore roller coaster and through the roof of a hotel. ... James Holzhauer won almost $100,000 on Jeopardy! again and tied the record for third-longest winning streak with a 19th victory. 

Great job concealing this guy’s identity

The Sonic movie looks exceptionally stupid

I love it and I hate it

Excuse me, what?

You can’t just jump off a roller coaster

A good song

