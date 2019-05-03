1. Jeff Van Gundy is always feisty, but he stepped things up a few notches on Thursday night.

The always excellent ESPN analyst couldn't control himself when his partner, Mark Jackson, heaped some lofty praise on Sixers' center, Joel Embiid. After Embiid threw down a monster dunk following a pump fake, Jackson said, "It will be a crime if he leaves this game, barring any injury, not being compared to the best big men that's ever played this game. He's gotta be in that discussion."

Well, Van Gundy was NOT having that talk on his watch and he immediately screamed at Jackson, "Pump the brakes. PUMP! YOUR! BRAKES! No, no. We're not gonna do that to Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing. PUMP! YOUR! BRAKES!"

It was simply phenomenal TV.

Mark Jackson suggests Joel Embiid could be an all-time great, JVG loses his mind: pic.twitter.com/mv8zdhoWbZ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 3, 2019

That wasn't Van Gundy's only shining moment on Thursday. He also offered these strong words of wisdom that apply not only to athletes/teams, but everyone in the world.

Pearls of wisdom from Jeff Van Gundy, including - “Don’t take criticism from people you wouldn’t take advice from” pic.twitter.com/2R2ekg4cnm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 3, 2019

2. ESPN's Tim Legler had one of the better meltdowns you'll hear on Stephen A. Smith's radio show Thursday. The NBA analyst was having phone difficulties during his radio spot and after Smith told him he couldn't hear him, Legler assumed he was off the air and started venting his his wife and cursing about his crappy phone.

Tim Legler dropped a few f-bombs on live on-air when technical difficulties occurred during the Stephen A Smith show 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/F98LNyv7au — AngryMan (@AngryManTV) May 2, 2019

3. Tom Brady was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. One highlight was Kimmel asking Brady if he should be the highest-paid player in the NFL. "I think the thing I've always felt for me and my life, winning is and has been a priority and my wife makes a lot of money."

4. Class, as always, by Scott Van Pelt, who paid tribute to his friend, Dan Patrick last night on SportsCenter after Patrick announced he has been dealing with serious health issues for several years.

5. This might come as a shock, but a 31-year-old ex-football player who is currently a television analyst isn't thriving as a baseball player. In fact, it's getting ugly for Mets "prospect," Tim Tebow. He's batting .143 with 0 homers, 8 RBIs and 27 strikeouts in 21 games this season.

Tim Tebow is not taking well to Triple-A Syracuse. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts today, falling to .143/.211/.186 with a 35-percent K rate in 21 games. Tebow has just three extra-base hits and no home runs. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 2, 2019

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The information man talks about the pros and cons of his job, his relationship with Adam Schefter, the scoop he missed out on that irritates him the most, all the fake Ian Rapoport Twitter accounts, the stress of his job, the event he loves to cover the most, the most difficult event to cover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the Kentucky Derby this weekend, here's an oldie, but goodie.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Chris Long's weekly Game of Thrones recap will run on Tuesday instead of Monday next week. For the WWE fans out there, SI will have a review of Avengers: Endgame on Monday written by one of the superstars.