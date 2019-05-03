Traina Thoughts: Jeff Van Gundy Went Nuts On Mark Jackson and It Was Great Television

David Dow/Getty Images

Jeff Van Gundy outraged over Mark Jackson's praise of Joel Embiid

By Jimmy Traina
May 03, 2019

1. Jeff Van Gundy is always feisty, but he stepped things up a few notches on Thursday night.

The always excellent ESPN analyst couldn't control himself when his partner, Mark Jackson, heaped some lofty praise on Sixers' center, Joel Embiid. After Embiid threw down a monster dunk following a pump fake, Jackson said, "It will be a crime if he leaves this game, barring any injury, not being compared to the best big men that's ever played this game. He's gotta be in that discussion."

Well, Van Gundy was NOT having that talk on his watch and he immediately screamed at Jackson, "Pump the brakes. PUMP! YOUR! BRAKES! No, no. We're not gonna do that to Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing. PUMP! YOUR! BRAKES!" 

It was simply phenomenal TV.

That wasn't Van Gundy's only shining moment on Thursday. He also offered these strong words of wisdom that apply not only to athletes/teams, but everyone in the world.

2. ESPN's Tim Legler had one of the better meltdowns you'll hear on Stephen A. Smith's radio show Thursday. The NBA analyst was having phone difficulties during his radio spot and after Smith told him he couldn't hear him, Legler assumed he was off the air and started venting his his wife and cursing about his crappy phone.

3. Tom Brady was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. One highlight was Kimmel asking Brady if he should be the highest-paid player in the NFL. "I think the thing I've always felt for me and my life, winning is and has been a priority and my wife makes a lot of money."

4. Class, as always, by Scott Van Pelt, who paid tribute to his friend, Dan Patrick last night on SportsCenter after Patrick announced he has been dealing with serious health issues for several years.

5. This might come as a shock, but a 31-year-old ex-football player who is currently a television analyst isn't thriving as a baseball player. In fact, it's getting ugly for Mets "prospect," Tim Tebow. He's batting .143 with 0 homers, 8 RBIs and 27 strikeouts in 21 games this season.

6The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The information man talks about the pros and cons of his job, his relationship with Adam Schefter, the scoop he missed out on that irritates him the most, all the fake Ian Rapoport Twitter accounts, the stress of his job, the event he loves to cover the most, the most difficult event to cover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the Kentucky Derby this weekend, here's an oldie, but goodie.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Chris Long's weekly Game of Thrones recap will run on Tuesday instead of Monday next week. For the WWE fans out there, SI will have a review of Avengers: Endgame on Monday written by one of the superstars.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message