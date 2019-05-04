Weekend Hot Clicks: Life's a Beach for Kentucky Derby Field

Getty Images

This weekend's Hot Clicks highlights a wide-open Kentucky Derby after the favorite was scratched and the latest from the damning college basketball trial.

By Andrew Doughty
May 04, 2019

When in doubt, kick it

Derby notes

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is suddenly wide open after favorite Omaha Beach was scratched this week. Can a once-common long shot finally end its drought? Also, as the entire sports world focuses on Churchill Downs this weekend, the sport is facing a struggle.

Sean Miller

Sean Miller has fended off job security rumblings for nearly two years, but if last week’s wiretap allegation finally results in his dismissal, who might replace him? Here are 18 potential candidates for Arizona, and here are the latest takeaways from the corruption trial.

Religion, Politics and the Portal

Since the NCAA launched the transfer portal in October, most college football coaches have voiced their frustration with the new ease-of-transfer system or at least suggested additional changes. Mike Gundy has done both, and now the Oklahoma State head coach is done talking about it.

Extremely Wicked

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile and Evil, the movie about Ted Bundy dropped on Netflix this weekend. One review called it "an interesting, ambitious misfire" while others were more positive. Also, everything the movie got wrong about Bundy.

This is worth your time

It’s a front for Al’s drug empire

Those gloves...

Odds and Ends

Top 50 prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft ... The original creators of Sonic the Hedgehog weighed in on the new trailer ... Post-draft NFL power rankings ... The oddest tidbit from the 2019 NFL Draft ... College football strength coaches are approaching seven-figure salaries ... The Bears’kicking tryouts aren’t going well ... Ranking the NFL’s top remaining free agents.

Hurry. Up.

Dogs are gonna whizz all over this thing

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

