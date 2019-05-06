Traina Thoughts: Channing Frye Handles Embarrassment of Terrible First Pitch in Perfect Fashion

Getty Images

Channing Frye blames everything from acid reflux to tight jersey for terrible first pitch.

By Jimmy Traina
May 06, 2019

1. The ball was greased. There was a tornado. Tommy John surgery. A fly in the eye. Ill-fitting jersey. Knee tendinitis. Arthritis in the hands. Elbow surgery. Uneven pitching mound. Acid reflux. Black Lives Matter. Wind.

These were some of the things just-retired Cavaliers forward Channing Frye blamed for the embarrassing first pitch he threw out before Sunday’s Mariners-Indians game.

While some people would run and hide after a performance like that, Frye jumped right into the deep end and responded to people mocking him on Twitter. And by "responding" we mean he came up with a long list of funny reasons why he botched the throw.

2. It's been a known fact for a long time that Charles Barkley stinks at golf. And while there is an assault on facts these days, it is still a fact that Charles Barkley stinks at golf.

3. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic followed up his four-overtime performance, in which he scored 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out 14 assists on Friday, by recording a triple-double—21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists—on Sunday in Denver's 116-112 win against San Antonio.

How was he able to stay fresh? Jokic answered that question in the postgame press conference: "I eat good. I watch TV show. Then I eat good again. Sleep."

Now Jokic just needs to come up with a plan for defeating the microphone.

4. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has his Ender Inciarte imitation down pat.

5. If you missed it on Saturday, Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar made an insane catch.

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The information man talks about the pros and cons of his job, his relationship with Adam Schefter, the scoop he missed out on that irritates him the most, all the fake Ian Rapoport Twitter accounts, the stress of his job, the event he loves to cover the most, the most difficult event to cover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you're one of the few people who hasn't watched Adam Sandler's moving tribute to Chris Farley from the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, you should do so now.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Nobody is going to watch the XFL. 

Extra Mustard

