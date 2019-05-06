1. The ball was greased. There was a tornado. Tommy John surgery. A fly in the eye. Ill-fitting jersey. Knee tendinitis. Arthritis in the hands. Elbow surgery. Uneven pitching mound. Acid reflux. Black Lives Matter. Wind.

These were some of the things just-retired Cavaliers forward Channing Frye blamed for the embarrassing first pitch he threw out before Sunday’s Mariners-Indians game.

While some people would run and hide after a performance like that, Frye jumped right into the deep end and responded to people mocking him on Twitter. And by "responding" we mean he came up with a long list of funny reasons why he botched the throw.

It was greased!!!!!!! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Did y’all not get the tornado warning, right after i threw it! https://t.co/jMyTDFnaG7 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

KP it’s 50 degrees i didn’t warm up and I’m coming off Tommy Johns surgery! https://t.co/4Bypd80Tnp — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Damn a mayFly flew into my eye! https://t.co/LsddSkq63A — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Now that’s it’s over! Thanks to the @Indians for having me out! Even though the Jersey was to small and it hindered my ridiculous fast ball i had a great time! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Tendinitis in the knees kicked in! Way to make fun of the elderly https://t.co/VNW61XRgfq — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Please get started! My arthritis kicked up in my hands! It’s a epidemic in America! https://t.co/xD7ga72Vfk — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Rach..... did you know i had elbow surgery yesterday!!! It’s unreal how unsensational you’re being lol https://t.co/8AmRG8PpuA — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

The mound was uneven — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

I was having acid reflux it ruined my throw https://t.co/nU9oLnm9gU — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Someone yelled “black lives matter” i got in my feelings https://t.co/Q0KU9JMrTo — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 5, 2019

Man I’m messing with everyone i had a great time. So didn my friends n family honest the @Indians we’re awesome for having me and I’d do it again in a heartbeat! This time not on such a windy day! https://t.co/IRWlPiY7ty — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 6, 2019

There was a dust devil at home plate crazy crazy weather! https://t.co/s5xa3TYxSR — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 6, 2019

2. It's been a known fact for a long time that Charles Barkley stinks at golf. And while there is an assault on facts these days, it is still a fact that Charles Barkley stinks at golf.

Chuck had an adventurous round at the 2019 Black Masters. 🏌🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/SJtvZRdtIu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2019

3. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic followed up his four-overtime performance, in which he scored 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, and dished out 14 assists on Friday, by recording a triple-double—21 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists—on Sunday in Denver's 116-112 win against San Antonio.

How was he able to stay fresh? Jokic answered that question in the postgame press conference: "I eat good. I watch TV show. Then I eat good again. Sleep."

"I eat good. I watch TV show, then I eat good again” — Nikola Jokic, 2019



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OXvTd4mLO0 — NBA 305 (@NBA_305) May 6, 2019

Now Jokic just needs to come up with a plan for defeating the microphone.

After Game 4 win over Blazers, Nuggets' Nikola Jokic breaks the podium microphone, guiltily triple-takes, then declares: "Someone broke it." pic.twitter.com/rJYliY2a4s — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 6, 2019

4. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has his Ender Inciarte imitation down pat.

5. If you missed it on Saturday, Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar made an insane catch.

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The information man talks about the pros and cons of his job, his relationship with Adam Schefter, the scoop he missed out on that irritates him the most, all the fake Ian Rapoport Twitter accounts, the stress of his job, the event he loves to cover the most, the most difficult event to cover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you're one of the few people who hasn't watched Adam Sandler's moving tribute to Chris Farley from the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, you should do so now.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Nobody is going to watch the XFL.