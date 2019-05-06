Serena Williams Dons Neon Yellow Nikes for 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 2019 Met Gala theme is titled "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

By Charlotte Carroll
May 06, 2019

One of the biggest days in fashion has arrived: the annual Met Gala, which is put on by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

The 2019 theme is titled "Camp: Notes on Fashion." According to the museum's exhibition overview, Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" is providing the framework for the exhibition, which "examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion."

Each year, attendees come out in outfits that rival years past and create major red carpet moments. Athletes have stunned and been skewered in the past, and this year was no different.

Check out the full roundup of athletes at the Gala:

The exhibit opens to the public on Thursday.

