Traina Thoughts: Ayesha Curry Getting Heat For Hating Groupies Makes No Sense

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry takes heat for ripping groupies who hang around Steph Curry.

By Jimmy Traina
May 07, 2019

1. I understand that the country is a completely screwed up place right now, but sometimes things happen that really make me wonder what is going on.

This morning was one of those times. I'm on Twitter, I see that Ayesha Curry is the top trending topic, so I click into to see what his going on. It turns out Ayesha gave an interview in which she talked about not enjoying it when women hang around Steph Curry and how she hates groupies. Somehow, she's getting ripped for this opinion. WHAT?!?!

Is Ayesha supposed to enjoy the fact that there are women who try to hook up with her husband? Is she supposed to pretend that she's fine with her husband getting constant attention from the opposite sex? 

It's especially absurd that people to knock Ayesha right now given the Bryce Harper story from a few days ago. If you're not familiar with that one, a woman on Instagram intended to send a direct message to Bryce, telling him that she'd like to be his "stress reliever." The only problem is that the aggressive young lady sent the DM TO BRYCE HARPER'S WIFE BY ACCIDENT!

Despite the fact that it's ridiculous people would come after Ayesha, we can't say that we haven't thoroughly enjoyed some of the Twitter reaction to her comments.

2. Paul Pierce said the Boston-Milwaukee series was over after the Celtics won Game 1. With the Bucks know up 3-1 after last night, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to tweak Pierce.

3. As Kevin Harlan would say, "Rockets forward P.J. Tucker with absolutely on regard for his equipment manager."

4. Some poor soul tried to sing the national anthem over the weekend at an independent league game and the result was something you have to see to believe.

5. There was a shocking tragedy in the Bronx last night. Yankees back-up infielder Thaior Estrada hit his first Major League dinger and the team's legendary radio play-by-play man, John Sterling, did not have a home run call for him.

Sterling, the voice of the Yankees, not only has a home run call for all position players, he even has them for pitchers.

Later in the game, Sterling said, "I want to thank all the people who were listening and have offered Thairo Estrada home-run calls. I’ve gotten a couple of good ones. I just told Suzyn [Waldman] — I didn’t know he was going to hit a home run.”

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The information man talks about the pros and cons of his job, his relationship with Adam Schefter, the scoop he missed out on that irritates him the most, all the fake Ian Rapoport Twitter accounts, the stress of his job, the event he loves to cover the most, the most difficult event to cover and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Thanks to @OldSchool80s, I learned that today is the 30th anniversary of Stevie Wonder hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, which gave us one of the show's all-time best sketches with him and Eddie Murphy at the 33-minute mark of this video.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: A new SI Media Podcast will drop tomorrow morning with ESPN's lead NBA play-by-play man, Mike Breen. Make sure you are subscribed to the pod.

      Modal message