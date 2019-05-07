Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Brad Marchand Went All Marshawn on the Media After a Reporter’s Joke

Brad Marchand was in no mood to talk after advancing past the Blue Jackets. 

By Dan Gartland
May 07, 2019

Marshawn Lynch would be proud

The Bruins beat the Blue Jackets in Game 6 to advance to the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final last night in Columbus, but Boston’s Brad Marchand was in no mood to talk after the win. 

Marchand has never been the league’s most beloved player and certainly won’t be winning any popularity contests after how he handled his postgame interviews. He had an incredibly terse conversation with Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas on the ice after the handshakes. Three questions, 10 words.

Marchand wasn’t any more talkative in the dressing room later when meeting with the rest of the media. He was asked a total of 19 questions, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, and used just 39 words to answer them. A sampling of the transcript:

Reporter: Where did you get that outfit?
Marchand: China.

Reporter: What was the difference from being 2-1 down in the series to winning the last three?
Marchand: We won.

Marchand’s teammate David Pastrnak even stepped in during the press scrum to ask if Marchand was feeling “crispy.” Marchand’s response: “Oh yeah.”

Marchand’s tight lips left fans and media wondering what the hell was up with him and many people think they found the answer. All the way back in Game 1, Marchand stepped on Cam Atkinson’s stick during a faceoff and broke it. Bukauskas cracked a joke about it during a pregame interview with Marchand before Game 2 and the winger really did not appreciate it. 

That was way back on April 27. Is Marchand really still holding a grudge over it, and not just against Bukauskas? It’s so incredibly petty to take it out the entire media. 

Kyrie stunk and now the Celtics are on the verge of elimination

Here’s what Kyrie Irving had to say after a poor shooting performance in a close Game 3 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

And we didn’t see 8-for-22 again. We saw 7-for-22. 

Kyrie scored 23 points and had 10 assists but he went 1-for-7 from three, turned the ball over four times and committed five fouls. He didn’t think it was that bad of a game, though. 

It definitely wasn’t all Kyrie, to be fair. His teammates shot 39.7% from the field against a tough Milwaukee defense. But either way, the next game could be Kyrie’s last in a Celtics uniform.

That’s a lot of bees

Bees taking over a baseball game and causing a lengthy delay is nothing new, but it usually happens out west and later in the season. Yesterday’s Reds-Giants game in Cincinnati was disrupted by a swarm of bees that was as enormous as it was difficult to contain. 

Even the formerly mustachioed Derek Dietrich couldn’t get the situation under control with an exterminator’s outfit. 

BEEEEEEEEEEEEES! 🐝🐝🐝

The best of SI

We have an expert from Bill Pennington’s new Yankees book about the time they almost traded Mariano Rivera. ... Oliver Luck is tasked with making sure the new XFL doesn’t have the same fate as the AAF. ... We got top WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano to review Avengers: Endgame

Around the sports world

An Ohio woman lost about $186,000 when Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby. ... Mets announcer Ron Darling was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but is expected to make a full recovery

You alright, Shaq?

How do you stop this guy?

@giannis_an34 DOWN THE LANE! #NBAPlayoffs

The Rockets and Warriors are tied at two games apiece now

Yikes, that’s a big, big hit

How the Avalanche forced a Game 7

Honestly, the Morris twins should swap places

Who knew basketball shoes looked so good on the baseball field?

Not sports

HBO issued a statement acknowledging that a coffee cup ended up in a shot. ... This is what it’s like to lose on Jeopardy! to James Holzhauer. ... The Met Gala was full of some truly absurd outfits

Behind the scenes of Endgame

New Spider-Man trailer

This Canadian actor is insanely good at accents

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

