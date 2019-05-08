Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Klay Thompson Left ‘Avengers: Endgame’ an Hour Early

Bad move, Klay. 

By Dan Gartland
May 08, 2019

Bad move, Klay

Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movies ever. Tickets went on sale three weeks before it was released and quickly set presale records. Some theatres even stayed open 24 hours a day during on open weekend to accomodate all the fans who wanted to see the movie as soon as possible. And the rave reviews all agree that it lived up to the hype.

Klay Thompson wasn’t so impressed, though, as Ethan Strauss writes in The Athletic:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Endgame clocks in at a whopping three hours, one minute, so Thompson had spent a normal movie’s amount of time in the theatre by the time he decided it wasn’t for him. Still, you read that paragraph and and you almost smell every Marvel fan in the Bay Area burning their Klay jerseys. 

Leaving with an hour to go means Klay skipped out on the best parts of the movie. Of course the first two hours of a three-hour film are going to be setting up the final hour. Leaving early is like collapsing after the fourth game of a seven-game series—not that Klay would know anything about that. 

Pat Maroon wins it for St. Louis and his son

The Blues and Stars needed double overtime to decide Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinal, and it was veteran grinder Pat Maroon who finally banged home the winning goal after 25 minutes of extra time. 

The moment was especially sweet for Maroon’s 10-year-old son, Anthony, who broke down in tears after he realized it was his dad who won the game. 

Maroon is from St. Louis and decided to take a 50% pay cut to sign with the Blues last summer so he could stay with his son. I’d say it paid off. 

Simply an all-time great comeback

Liverpool absolutely stunned Barcelona by coming back from down 3–0 after the first leg to win 4–3 on aggregate and advance to the Champions League final

The winning goal came off a very, very sneaky delivery on a corner kick. 

The best of SI

Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney both go to the same small town in southwest Florida when they want to relax and disappear. ... The Raptors finally achieved their offensive potential in a blowout win over the Sixers. ... Baseball’s analytical revolution has left scouts searching for a life outside the game.

Around the sports world

More bad luck for Jason Pierre-Paul: He reportedly broke his neck in a car crash and may miss this season. ... This New York Times story about a folk sport in the Republic of Georgia reminds me of a similar SI story about a game in Italy.

Serge Ibaka is one tough customer

Kawhi with authority!

😱 KAWHI 😱

The first no-hitter of the season belongs to Mike Fiers

Who did it better?

Respect.

The Yankees are still winning because Gio Urshela turned into Manny Machado

That’s just embarrassing

Derek Dietrich’s latest costume

Things we learned about Jimmy Butler: His name isn’t James and he’s not a doctor

Not sports

The whole Detective Pikachu movie leaked online and might have gone unnoticed if Ryan Reynolds hadn’t posted it on Twitter. ... A woman in Florida pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop. ... Someone in Canada stole an entire fully assembled kitchen—yes, including the sink. ... A woman was arrested for trying to get into CIA headquarters by asking to speak with “Agent Penis.” 

Congrats, I hate it

Who’s spending $94 a month on subscription boxes?

Samwell Tarley, lover of ladies

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

