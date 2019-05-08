Bad move, Klay

Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movies ever. Tickets went on sale three weeks before it was released and quickly set presale records. Some theatres even stayed open 24 hours a day during on open weekend to accomodate all the fans who wanted to see the movie as soon as possible. And the rave reviews all agree that it lived up to the hype.

Klay Thompson wasn’t so impressed, though, as Ethan Strauss writes in The Athletic:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Endgame clocks in at a whopping three hours, one minute, so Thompson had spent a normal movie’s amount of time in the theatre by the time he decided it wasn’t for him. Still, you read that paragraph and and you almost smell every Marvel fan in the Bay Area burning their Klay jerseys.

Leaving with an hour to go means Klay skipped out on the best parts of the movie. Of course the first two hours of a three-hour film are going to be setting up the final hour. Leaving early is like collapsing after the fourth game of a seven-game series—not that Klay would know anything about that.

Pat Maroon wins it for St. Louis and his son

The Blues and Stars needed double overtime to decide Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinal, and it was veteran grinder Pat Maroon who finally banged home the winning goal after 25 minutes of extra time.

The moment was especially sweet for Maroon’s 10-year-old son, Anthony, who broke down in tears after he realized it was his dad who won the game.

Everyone remembers when Maroon broke down while talking about his son watching him tie a game 2 years ago. But watching lil rig break down after watching his dad score a GM7 OT winner is even more emotional.

Maroon is from St. Louis and decided to take a 50% pay cut to sign with the Blues last summer so he could stay with his son. I’d say it paid off.

Simply an all-time great comeback

Liverpool absolutely stunned Barcelona by coming back from down 3–0 after the first leg to win 4–3 on aggregate and advance to the Champions League final.

The winning goal came off a very, very sneaky delivery on a corner kick.

This actually worked. What a shrewd move from Trent Alexander-Arnold!





Serge Ibaka is one tough customer

Serge Ibaka heads to locker room with apparent cut on his forehead

Serge Ibaka is bleeding ... a lot. He left to the locker room after this

Kawhi with authority!

The first no-hitter of the season belongs to Mike Fiers

Who did it better?

Everything the light touches is Simba's kingdom.

Respect.

Lindor said he tried to convince the little guy to stay at short but he wanted to give Lindor his position. My heart can't handle this stuff guys.

The Yankees are still winning because Gio Urshela turned into Manny Machado

That’s just embarrassing

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ @ClubALoficial's goal tonight came via one of the strangest own goals you'll ever see!

Derek Dietrich’s latest costume

Baseball player by day, electrician by night. 👨‍🔧

Things we learned about Jimmy Butler: His name isn’t James and he’s not a doctor

Jimmy Butler said that he could see Joel Embiid was sick: "Try to stay as far away as I could to tell you the truth. I love him, but I don't want to be sick either."



Then there was a follow-up asking if it was the flu.



"I'm not a fucking doctor, I don't know."

Not sports

The whole Detective Pikachu movie leaked online and might have gone unnoticed if Ryan Reynolds hadn’t posted it on Twitter. ... A woman in Florida pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop. ... Someone in Canada stole an entire fully assembled kitchen—yes, including the sink. ... A woman was arrested for trying to get into CIA headquarters by asking to speak with “Agent Penis.”

Congrats, I hate it

a former Netflix creative director just raised $1.6 million for a startup that sells "straight edge" water in tall boy cans and their tagline is "nothing's better than water at murdering your thirst"

Who’s spending $94 a month on subscription boxes?

The average adult in the USA spends $1,497 a month on nonessential items. All told, that's roughly $18,000 a year on things we can all do without.

Samwell Tarley, lover of ladies

A good song

