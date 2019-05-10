One of the more compelling parts of the Bucks’ blowout win over the Celtics in Milwaukee on Wednesday was a short clip of a man sitting behind Packers star Aaron Rodgers and his former racecar driver girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The video shows the man passing Patrick and another woman glasses of what appears to be white wine. Patrick takes a $20 bill out of her wallet and attempts to hand it to the man in the second row. He refuses to take her money.

Danica Patrick tried to pay for a drink court side but the fan just gave it away for free 😂 pic.twitter.com/jwuXEI0MCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2019

Taken entirely out of context, it looks like the dude is making a move on Patrick right under Rodgers’s nose, which would be so hilariously bold. The real story isn’t nearly as entertaining.

It turns out the guy is a Milwaukee real estate developer named Rick Barrett. He’s been sitting in the courtside seats for a little while and is reasonably friendly with Rodgers and Patrick. WTMJ host Steve Scaffidi recognized Barrett and had him call in to his show to give his side of the story.

“Well, (drinks in) courtside seats are free,” Barrett explained. “But at that point, I created a tip that Danica had been giving for one drink that she had ordered before. And she just gave a tip in the previous time, so I thought I would do the same on her behalf.”

See? Pretty boring. You can never believe everything you see on the internet.

Barrett also said his son texted him to say he was trending on Twitter.

“I don’t really know what that is,” Barrett replied.